The world needs more ways to fund humanitarian relief

Fixing humanitarian crises requires many ingredients, from political will to innovative thinking. And of course financing. In December, the Global Humanitarian Overview – a funding appeal by the UN and its partner organisations – sought $47 billion for this year. The UN, whose humanitarian role has expanded well beyond the organisation’s original aim of preventing war, will have a core budget of $3.2 billion next year even as a cash crisis forces it to reduce spending by $500 million and make thousands of staffing cuts.
A well-supported global philanthropy network is needed more than ever. In addition to rolling crises such as climate change and forced displacement, according to the Global Peace Index 2025 there are currently 59 active state-based conflicts, the most since the end of the Second World War and three more than last year. And yet, finding money to support relief programmes is only becoming harder.
Although a decision in September by US President Donald Trump's administration to withhold billions for the UN system has contributed to this predicament, many global humanitarian appeals have lacked sufficient support for years. The Underfunded Crisis Index, which examines recurring humanitarian crises, reported in November that severe underfunding is now the norm with Latin America and refugee crises in Africa bearing the brunt. It is clear that new ways of thinking about aid in a changing world are needed.
Speaking to The National at the recent UN General Assembly in New York, Badr Jafar – the UAE's special envoy for business and philanthropy – offered a glimpse of how evolving 21st-century humanitarianism might look. Using the example of zakat, the Islamic obligation for Muslims that raises billions in worldwide charitable funding every year, Mr Jafar underlined the need to improve efficiency and transparency to ensure such funds reach where they are needed most. "I think the UAE can play a great role,” he said, “by connecting not just geographies, North, South, East, West, but also sectors, to come together to develop these sorts of solutions and to be a trusted partner as a convener but also as an implementer."
There is no shortage of ideas for effective fundraising, and the kind of international partnerships suggested by Mr Jafar could help to make them a reality. More co-operation between leading corporations and philanthropic campaigns is one strategy, such as the productive relationship between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and President Sheikh Mohamed to eradicate polio. Modest solidarity taxes – such as the small levy on airline tickets that supports global health initiative Unitaid – can quickly add up to meaningful funding. Digital technology, such as apps and crowdfunding, also makes it easier than ever for people to support good causes, emergency appeals or agencies such as Unicef or the UNHCR.
We are living in a time of change. As the post-1945 world order ends and another emerges, new coalitions and alliances are taking shape, such as the expanded Brics group of nations. It is not unlikely that such blocs will have their own approach to humanitarian issues in the years ahead. For these to have maximum impact, reflecting on how to better fund and support global humanitarian networks is vital. The work to achieve this needs to begin now.