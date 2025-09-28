It's time to break the logjam over Iran's nuclear programme

In the decades-long cycle of talks, inspections and sanctions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, much has changed. Negotiators and governments have come and gone, agreements have been stuck and abandoned, and the regional picture has become even more complex – particularly after June’s 12-day war between Iran and an Israel backed up by US bombers.

One thing has remained the same, however – the fact that it is the Iranian people, rather than the country’s elites, who will feel the consequences for Tehran’s evasion. Iran is now under broad UN “snapback” sanctions for the first time in a decade after Britain, France and Germany initiated a procedure to bring back restrictions that had been removed in 2015.

Embargoes, asset freezes and other punitive measures now threaten to damage Iran’s already fragile economy. The US dollar was trading at about 1.12 million Iranian rials on the black market on Saturday, a record high according to several currency tracking websites. AFP reported brisk business at Tehran jewellery stores as people rushed to buy gold.

Western powers are far from blameless in this situation; US President Donald Trump announced in May 2018 that he would pull America out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iranian leaders have claimed that they lack a good-faith negotiating partner since then. But the return of UN sanctions is largely the consequence of Iran’s leadership acting against its own country’s interests and those of its people.

International unease about Iran’s nuclear capabilities is not the product of paranoia. Writing in The National shortly after June’s Iran-Israel war, Elena Sokova, executive director of the Vienna Centre for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, said Tehran was “on the verge of having everything, including significant stocks of highly enriched uranium, but the bomb itself”.

More worrying developments may follow the return of sanctions. Tehran could further reduce co-operation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors and the country’s future as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons may be in doubt. Now that negotiators on all sides have effectively been sent back to the drawing board, fresh ideas are needed.

Western powers are far from blameless in this situation; US President Donald Trump announced in May 2018 that he would pull America out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

Iran’s leadership has a path to peaceful nuclear power, the kind that’s been embraced by several of its Gulf neighbours. The UAE, for example, has struck what is known as a ‘123 Agreement’ with the US in which it commits itself to not acquiring sensitive nuclear technologies that are open to weaponisation. At first glance, such a deal between Tehran and Washington would seem unlikely but the US currently has more than two dozen 123 Agreements that cover 50 countries, including rivals such as China and Russia. Regional models have potential too, such as a Mena version of the Brazilian-Argentine Agency for Accounting and Control of Nuclear Materials, a bilateral verification arrangement.

Such ideas are at least worth considering because the consequences of further stalemate are so severe, not least for Iran’s long-suffering population. Although it is true that Tehran can count on diplomatic support from some countries in the Global South, the reality is Iran found itself isolated after years of problematic policies. In addition, Iran’s economic future hinges on the West’s powerful economies and finance systems. More widely, no-one in the international community benefits when a country’s leadership decides to take its nuclear programme underground.

Given these outcomes and the fact that Iran’s neighbours want a good, functional relationship with Tehran, it is time for diplomats, experts and negotiators to renew efforts to end this cycle once and for all, giving Iran’s people the opportunity to live without this perennial issue hanging over their heads.

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

RESULTS FOR STAGE 4 Stage 4 Dubai to Hatta, 197 km, Road race. Overall leader Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners: 1. Caleb Ewan AUS (Lotto - Soudal) 2. Matteo Moschetti ITA (Trek - Segafredo) 3. Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma)

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index in full 1 Jeff Bezos $140 billion

2 Bill Gates $98.3 billion

3 Bernard Arnault $83.1 billion

4 Warren Buffett $83 billion

5 Amancio Ortega $67.9 billion

6 Mark Zuckerberg $67.3 billion

7 Larry Page $56.8 billion

8 Larry Ellison $56.1 billion

9 Sergey Brin $55.2 billion

10 Carlos Slim $55.2 billion

Brief scoreline: Wales 1 James 5' Slovakia 0 Man of the Match: Dan James (Wales)

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

SERIES INFO Schedule:

All matches at the Harare Sports Club

1st ODI, Wed Apr 10

2nd ODI, Fri Apr 12

3rd ODI, Sun Apr 14

4th ODI, Sun Apr 16 UAE squad

Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed Zimbabwe squad

Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Women's Prize for Fiction shortlist The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Milkman by Anna Burns Ordinary People by Diana Evans An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Circe by Madeline Miller

Dr Graham's three goals Short term

Establish logistics and systems needed to globally deploy vaccines



Intermediate term

Build biomedical workforces in low- and middle-income nations



Long term

A prototype pathogen approach for pandemic preparedness

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

New schools in Dubai

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Who is Allegra Stratton? Previously worked at The Guardian, BBC’s Newsnight programme and ITV News

Took up a public relations role for Chancellor Rishi Sunak in April 2020

In October 2020 she was hired to lead No 10’s planned daily televised press briefings

The idea was later scrapped and she was appointed spokeswoman for Cop26

Ms Stratton, 41, is married to James Forsyth, the political editor of The Spectator

She has strong connections to the Conservative establishment

Mr Sunak served as best man at her 2011 wedding to Mr Forsyth

The biog Birthday: February 22, 1956 Born: Madahha near Chittagong, Bangladesh Arrived in UAE: 1978 Exercise: At least one hour a day on the Corniche, from 5.30-6am and 7pm to 8pm. Favourite place in Abu Dhabi? “Everywhere. Wherever you go, you can relax.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Results 2pm: Serve U – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Violent Justice, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 2.30pm: Al Shafar Investment – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: Desert Wisdom, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ahmed Al Shemaili 3pm: Commercial Bank of Dubai – Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Fawaareq, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 3.30pm: Shadwell – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 4pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Rakeez, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar 4.30pm: Al Redha Insurance Brokers – Handicap (TB) Dh78,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Capla Crusader, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

RESULTS 5pm: Sweihan – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m

Winner: Shamakh, Fernando Jara (jockey), Jean-Claude Picout (trainer) 5.30pm: Al Shamkha – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Daad, Dane O’Neill, Jaber Bittar 6pm: Shakbout City – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: AF Ghayyar, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Gold Silver, Sandro Paiva, Ibrahim Aseel 7pm: Masdar City – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Khalifa City – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Ranchero, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

RESULTS 2.30pm Jaguar I-Pace – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt)

1,600m Winner Namrood, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi

(trainer) 3.05pm Land Rover Defender – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D)

1,400m Winner Shadzadi, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar 3.40pm Jaguar F-Type – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,600m Winner Tahdeed, Fernando Jara, Nicholas Bachalard 4.15pm New Range Rover – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Shanty Star, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly 4.50pm Land Rover – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 2,400m Winner Autumn Pride, Bernardo Pinheiro, Helal Al Alawi 5.25pm Al Tayer Motor – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 T) 1,000m Winner Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 6pm Jaguar F-Pace SVR – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,600m Winner Scabbard, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.