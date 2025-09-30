Abu Dhabi tram to connect Yas Island landmarks to the airport and beyond

Abu Dhabi will soon welcome a tram network which will operate from Yas Island and connect to Zayed International Airport.

Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADT) unveiled the plans on the opening day of the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference which kicked off on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Light Rail Project (LRT) was approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and will consist of three phases, according to ADT. While the official timeline has not been confirmed, the base phase construction will be the first to be launched.

The base phase will start at Yas Gateway Park and connect Yas Island attractions like Ferrari World, Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Bay before crossing to the mainland and branching off towards Zayed International Airport, Etihad Plaza and Al Raha Mall, according to an information pack seen by The National.

A map displayed at the conference appeared to show the tram network connecting with Disneyland Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, although officials have not yet confirmed the location of the attraction.

Abu Dhabi Airports is “working feverishly” to get the airport better connected with the city and other Emirates through public transportation, said Cheryl Chan, strategic adviser in planning and Development at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“We wanted to link up the airport with the rest of Abu Dhabi and have ADT provide that connectivity for us,” she said. “Right now in terms of public transportation, there are only a few bus lines that come from downtown.”

Around the loop

ADT also revealed plans for an Urbanloop project, with trials beginning on Reem Island in the next six months. The Urbanloop is a French autonomous personal rapid transit (PRT) system, which uses pod-like vehicles for first and last mile transportation.

It debuted at the Paris Olympics last year. A model was on display as the main attraction at the ADT booth, and invited visitors to sit and experience the future of mobility.

“I don't think the connectivity can happen to the airport until the technology is proven. It is self-driven, so it is slightly different from having a traditional light rail line,” Ms Chan said.

The vehicle is purpose-built for the region, and includes “advanced air-conditioning and enhanced dust protection”, according to their fact sheet. They will be able to accommodate from two to 12 people, and up to 1,500 passengers per hour offering a non-stop service to the user's end destination.

Abu Dhabi Airports is also considering using an automated people-mover for their future expansion, as well as a PRT system for premium customers.

“Our key when we design this passenger experience, we want to provide different levels of services. We are trying to see if this small pod approach would be viable for VIP, first class, and business class passengers, providing another option for that.”

Sustainable and integrated transport has become a central focus for the Emirate. These are the latest innovations in Abu Dhabi's goal of ranking among the world's top 30 cities in the Global Traffic Index by 2045.

Other autonomous vehicles have been piloted in Abu Dhabi such as the trackless tram which runs from Marina Mall to Reem Mall, and WeRide's driverless robotaxis.

