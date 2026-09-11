Middle East Film and Comic Con opens in Abu Dhabi with stars, cosplay and a growing creative community

Abu Dhabi is filling with superheroes, manga artists, professional wrestlers, cosplayers and collectors as the 14th Middle East Film & Comic Con begins.

The convention opened at Adnec Centre on Friday and runs until Sunday, bringing together celebrity guests, international comic book artists and regional creators alongside gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions, anime experiences and shelves of collectibles.

More than 46,000 people attended last year's event, and MEFCC has continued to expand from a convention built around comics and film into a broader celebration of popular culture.

Among the biggest draws this year is the celebrity line-up. WWE star and actor John Cena is appearing alongside One Piece actors Mackenyu and Jacob Romero Gibson, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementieff, Avatar: The Last Airbender star Arden Cho, Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran and Star Wars actor Joonas Suotamo.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, at MEFCC, which has returned to the capital for its 14th outing. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Cu…

Fans can attend panels and Q&As on the Main Stage or purchase vouchers for photographs and autographs in the Meet the Stars area.

But much of what gives MEFCC its character is happening away from the main stage.

Rows of independent artists, illustrators and small businesses are offering everything from self-published manga to handmade phone cases and original artwork.

Omani digital comic artist Fatima Al Lawati has been attending MEFCC since 2017. She writes and illustrates her own manga, which she began developing in 2004 before publishing the first book in 2015.

Her stall also includes key chains, pins, stickers and posters based on her work.

Omani digital comic artist Fatima Al Lawati showcases her self-published manga and other original work. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Omani digital comic artist Fatima Al Lawati showcases her se…

“Every year it becomes more enjoyable. I get to meet new people, meet new artists and celebrities, and the event itself is so much fun,” she says of returning to Comic Con.

Duaa Alrefaie, the artist behind UAE-based Shades Studio, is attending her second MEFCC with products made using decoden, a Japanese decorative technique that often uses cream-like materials to create elaborate designs reminiscent of cake icing.

Her products range from customised phone cases and jewellery boxes to compact mirrors, photo holders and key chains.

“The people here, the community and the buyers, appreciate this form of art more than anywhere else I have exhibited in the UAE,” she says.

“I wanted to come back to present my work somewhere where it is appreciated.”

That local creative presence extends to Sandstorm Comics, the Abu Dhabi publisher developing original comics and children's books.

Duaa Alrefaie of Shades Studio creates phone cases, jewellery boxes and other accessories using the Japanese craft of decoden. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Duaa Alrefaie of Shades Studio creates phone cases, jeweller…

This year, Sandstorm is bringing smaller editions of some of its comics, which adopt dimensions closer to those of manga, alongside its standard larger editions.

Editor-in-chief Mo Abedin says research conducted by the company found its audience divided almost evenly between the two formats.

“Some people enjoy the art in a larger format because, obviously, it's a comic,” he says. “But some people also want something on the go, something they can put in their bags or take on a plane.”

Sandstorm is also placing greater emphasis on Little Storm, its children's publishing line built around Emirati identity, stories and values.

“Children finally have books they can read with people who look like them, eat the same food they eat and have the same names they have,” Abedin says.

The convention's collector culture is just as visible.

Collectibles remain a major draw, with visitors able to browse figures, trading cards, comics and limited-edition merchandise across the convention floor. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Collectibles remain a major draw, with visitors able to brow…

Retailers and exhibitors are offering figures, Funko Pops, trading cards, apparel, comics and other memorabilia, while MEFCC exclusives include limited-edition comics, designer toys, Sega clothing, Sonic the Hedgehog plushies and trading cards.

The Comic Creators Club and Artist Alley are bringing visitors face to face with illustrators and comic artists, while Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is making its MEFCC debut with Arabic and English books, comics and manga.

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is among this year's new exhibitors and is hosting its Ultimate Anime Experience with licensed installations, photo opportunities and giveaways.

The Otaku District adds J-pop and J-rock covers, karaoke, dance performances, quizzes, choreography workshops and Random Play Dance.

Those who prefer competition can head towards the new TCG Arena. Pokemon, One Piece and Magic: The Gathering tournaments are running across the weekend, with 300 player places in total as well as sessions for newcomers.

Cosplay is a major part of MEFCC, with fans dressing as characters from across pop culture. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Cosplay is a major part of MEFCC, with fans dressing as char…

Cosplay remains one of MEFCC's most visible traditions. This year's competition has a Dh60,000 prize pool, while the winning UAE team in the World Cosplay Summit preliminary round will earn the opportunity to represent the country at the 2027 finals in Nagoya, Japan.

Visitors who prefer to participate without competing can join the Cosplay Catwalk or meet international cosplayers, including Aokiji and Marmalade.

A Resident Evil installation recreates a house from the upcoming film, filling it with interactive details including cryptic telephone recordings and a typewriter that references the video games.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is bringing a Batmobile photo opportunity and a DC costume competition, while Black+Decker has a collaborative sketch wall, DIY shelf-building activities and artists customising air fryers live during the weekend.

Tenxia Anime Dioramas is among the exhibitors selling detailed pop culture collectibles. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Tenxia Anime Dioramas is among the exhibitors selling detail…

The Bookworm Lounge, Collectors Gallery and Tabletop Zone offer alternatives to the crowds around the stages, while the Festival Plaza brings together carnival games and food trucks, including Salt, Wing Stop, Moshi and House of Pops.

Some visitors have arrived hoping for a photograph with Cena. Others are spending hours looking through comic boxes, competing in a card tournament, examining an independent artist's prints or showing off costumes that have taken months to build.

For the artists returning year after year, however, the attraction can be considerably simpler.

Asked what she loves most about Comic Con, Alrefaie doesn't mention the celebrities or merchandise, but says simply: “The community.”