Trump says he has ‘no regrets’ over Iran action
00:40
Trump says he has ‘no regrets’ over Iran action
Iran war will end after midterms, Trump says
Israeli strike hits residential area in Gaza
Iranian attack leaves hole in tanker off Iraq coast
US claims it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers
Aftermath of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Trump calls for end to Iran's nuclear programme
Iranians queue for fuel at petrol stations in Tehran
No country can own Hormuz, UAE minister warns
Houthis 'more dangerous than a pure Iranian proxy'