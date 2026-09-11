  • Houthis are 'agents and tools of Iran', says US
  • Yemen is entering 'a new and more dangerous phase', says UN
  • IRGC strikes US 'Saildrone-type' unmanned vessel in Hormuz
  • Iran and Pakistan discuss ways to revive diplomatic efforts to stop war
  • Russia and China oppose push to reactivate UN Iran sanctions committee
  • Traffic in Strait of Hormuz drops to seven ships on Thursday
Updated: September 11, 2026, 9:11 AM