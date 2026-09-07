Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and Forbidden Forest coming to Abu Dhabi: Inside the ambitious Harry Potter expansion

The cobbled streets of Diagon Alley, the shadowy depths of the Forbidden Forest and the towers of Hogwarts Castle are coming to Abu Dhabi as part of an ambitious expansion that will increase the size of Warner Bros World Yas Island by almost 50 per cent.

The three Harry Potter-themed lands have been revealed as construction begins on the long-awaited addition to the indoor theme park, first announced in 2022.

Spanning more than 63,000 square metres, the expansion will become the first Harry Potter-themed attraction in the Middle East and is set for completion in 2029.

Its arrival is about more than bringing one of entertainment's biggest franchises to the UAE. It forms part of a longer plan for Yas Island, stretching as far as 2040, as Abu Dhabi continues to build its credentials as an international leisure and tourism destination.

“It's one of the largest Harry Potter expansions around the world,” Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group chief executive of developer and operator Miral, tells The National. “What will be surprising is the level of detail and theming inside Harry Potter, and the different surprises and experiences that people will enjoy.”

The climate-controlled Harry Potter expansion will be set indoors. Getty Images Show caption: The climate-controlled Harry Potter expansion will be set in…

Unlike other Harry Potter attractions around the world, Abu Dhabi's version will be entirely indoors.

“It's the only indoor Harry Potter land around the world, and that allows us to immerse our customers on different levels. I want to count how many people say ‘wow’ when they enter this land,” adds Al Zaabi.

Why Harry Potter?

Harry Potter was not always guaranteed to be the franchise chosen for the major Warner Bros World expansion.

Miral surveyed customers internationally about which Warner Bros intellectual property they most wanted to see brought to life at the park, Al Zaabi says, eventually narrowing down the choice to two.

“We were between two IPs, wondering which was the right one. Based on the survey and feedback from customers, Harry Potter came at the top of the list,” he says.

Miral then approached Warner Bros, building on a partnership that has already resulted in Warner Bros World theme park and the neighbouring WB Abu Dhabi Hotel.

A Miral survey found Harry Potter was the top choice among Warner Bros franchises for the Abu Dhabi expansion. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures Show caption: A Miral survey found Harry Potter was the top choice among W…

For Warner Bros Discovery, Abu Dhabi offered an opportunity to bring the franchise closer to its regional fan base. “These will be the first Harry Potter-themed lands in the Middle East, located within the world's largest indoor theme park,” says Simon Robinson, president of global experiences and studio operations at Warner Bros Discovery.

“That combination allows us to bring the wizarding world to a large and passionate fan base in the region while creating a compelling new reason for fans from around the world to visit Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.”

The timing also places the attraction at an interesting moment for the franchise. Almost three decades after Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published, a new generation is being introduced to the Wizarding World through HBO's forthcoming television adaptation, which will have its premiere on Christmas Day.

The Abu Dhabi attraction, however, predates plans for the television series, Al Zaabi says.

For Robinson, the continued popularity comes down to the stories themselves. “I think it speaks to the timeless nature of the storytelling,” he says. “Nearly 30 years after the first book was published, and 25 years after the first film hit the big screen, Harry Potter continues to resonate with audiences because its themes of friendship, kindness, courage, belonging and adventure are universal and timeless.”

Familiar places, different experiences

The challenge now is creating something recognisably Harry Potter without simply replicating attractions that exist elsewhere.

“Our focus isn't on recreating something fans have seen before. It's on bringing Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest to life in a way that feels authentic to Harry Potter while being an integral part of the broader Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi experience,” Robinson says.

Abu Dhabi is home to the world's only Warner Bros-themed hotel. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Abu Dhabi is home to the world's only Warner Bros-themed hot…

Specific rides and experiences have yet to be revealed, although Warner Bros Discovery says there will be elements unique to Abu Dhabi.

For a fan base known for paying close attention to everything from the architecture of Hogwarts to the shops lining Diagon Alley, those details will matter.

“Authenticity is everything when you're working with a franchise like Harry Potter. Fans know these stories and locations incredibly well, so our starting point is always the source material,” Robinson says.

Yas Island's 2040 plan

The Harry Potter expansion is only part of what is coming.

Miral has mapped out a development plan for Yas Island stretching to 2040, covering which rides will be added, upgraded or replaced, alongside new live entertainment, restaurants and retail.

At Warner Bros World, that process is under way. DC attraction Kryptonite Collider opened in July, while a new Superman-themed Up and Away flying roller coaster, is planned for 2028.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi plans to add new rides in the coming years. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi plans to add new rides in the co…

Al Zaabi has a simple ambition for what happens beyond that. “I want to open one ride every year,” he says.

The aim is to ensure repeat visitors continue to find something new.

Yas Island is also gearing up for several of its biggest developments yet. The Walt Disney Company and Miral are working on a Disney theme park resort, while Sphere Abu Dhabi is set to become a major entertainment venue.

Together, the projects point towards Yas Island becoming less a collection of individual attractions and more a destination visitors can build an entire holiday around.

“We have a clear strategy and vision for Yas Island. Since 2007, we want to create an international family entertainment hub here in Abu Dhabi,” Al Zaabi says.

A render of Sphere Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi Show caption: A render of Sphere Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. Photo: DCT Abu D…

Its location is central to that strategy, with hundreds of millions of potential visitors between four and five-hour flights away and Zayed International Airport only minutes from Yas Island.

Harry Potter could help widen that audience further.

For some international visitors, Diagon Alley or Hogwarts may be what initially puts Abu Dhabi on the itinerary. Miral's bigger challenge will be giving them enough reasons to discover the rest of Yas Island and to come back.

For Al Zaabi, however, the measure of success is simpler. Asked what he is most looking forward to, his answer is immediate.

“Seeing kids enjoy their time with their parents with a smile. That's what excites me and everyone at Miral, that's what brings us to the office every day, and that's what we are here for.”

Miral chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak adds: “The most successful destinations of the future will be those that inspire people, spark imagination and create meaningful connections across generations.

"Our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery reflects Abu Dhabi's cultural ambition and confidence in the power of creative storytelling.”