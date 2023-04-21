Al Qana's Adrenark Adventure opens for thrill-seekers in Abu Dhabi

Adrenark Adventure in Al Qana has opened its doors to those looking for their next big thrill.

The indoor theme park, which is next to Pixoul Gaming, spans 5,000 square metres and has 20 activities to try. This includes a wall climbing section, rope courses, giant slides and bungee jumping.

There are also rides aimed at getting the heartrate up, including Through the Roof, which goes up through an opening in the building and offers panoramic views of the city before dropping. There's also Flip Out, a seated ride that spins and flips in all directions.

Despite a mix of high adrenalin rides and activities, the space is open to all ages — even little ones can enjoy as there are rides, soft play areas and mini ropes courses catered for them.

A young child attempts the rope course at Adrenark Adventure indoor park at Al Qana. Victor Besa / The National

“The Adrenark brand is it's not pitched to any particular age group, so we're quite careful to make sure that in the early mornings, a mum with a toddler has plenty of things to do here,” general manager Paul Hamilton tells The National. “But at the same time, a thrill-seeker at whatever age, like 20s to 60s, may want to come in and take on some of the thrill rides.”

There is also a multi-level e-karting track that Hamilton says is one of the firsts in the region. He says its different to normal flat tracks because drivers have to think about acceleration, as well as going downhill, uphill and very tight cornering. He describes the three-story track as a “unique” experience for karting fans.

However, Hamilton has bigger ideas, revealing to The National his plans to create an outdoor expansion of the track from the indoor park.

“I'm moving into outdoor karting over the summer. This will be one of the few places in the world where you drive your high-speed racing kart out of the building across a canal and onto a high-speed track on the other side. So that'll be that'll be launched at the end of summer,” he says.

“A door will go up. You will either get right onto multiplex, or you'll go left and you'll actually use the bridge to drive your car over to the other side. Maybe a high-speed karting track on that side. Then you will have the two disciplines, you'll have proper pro racing over there and then this multi-level track [inside] is more about lap time. Racing is more about head-to-head.”

The muli-level e-karting track at Adrenark Adventure. Victor Besa / The National

However, for those who may need a break (or just a rest), even though there are plenty of dining options available around Al Qana, Adrenark Adventure also has its own food court inside. Set up as food trucks, there’s Mamacita that offers Latin cuisine, La Ballena for pizza, Trax for burgers and fries, as well as a candy bar for those looking for a sugar rush.

Other blood-pumping activities include Leap of Faith that uses a bungee cord off to jump off a high platform towards the ground before just stopping short of it; a stunt bag jump from a height of 10 metres; and speed glider that glides around the park from a height, but also allows riders to slow down or speed up while strapped in.

Although some may feel nervous with some of the activities offered, Hamilton says that is the feeling that he is purposely aiming to bring out.

“It’s about pushing your limits, so everyone in here kind of will find something that puts them out of their comfort zone. And that's the goal because you feel some sense of accomplishment once you push through that thing."

Tickets start at Dh79 for toddlers. Explorer pass is Dh99, which allows for four out of 17 experiences, Adventure pass costs Dh179 for eight experiences and Adrenark day pass is Dh399 and offers unlimited access, except for karting and climbing. More information is at adrenark.com