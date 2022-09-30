Cinemacity Al Qana is now open in Abu Dhabi — complete with a 26-metre-wide screen

Cinemacity, which has one of Abu Dhabi’s largest cinema screens, is now open.

Located in Al Qana, a 2.4-kilometre-long waterfront destination that houses a number of restaurants and cafes, Cinemacity brings an enormous theatre to the capital, complete with a 26-metre-wide screen.

Its 15 screens cater to a number of cinema experiences such as VIP, 3DMax, arthouse and a children's theatre. There's also the Presidential Theatre, which can seat up to 1,800.

The three VIP theatres offer fully reclining seats with a dine-in option including an on-demand waiter service. In all, Cinemacity will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 moviegoers and will show regional, Hollywood and Bollywood films.

The space also has three culinary concepts: Graffiti, Backlot Cafe and Azul Lounge.

Graffiti is described as a “hip, urban space and eatery” that serves pizza and authentic Italian dishes while a resident DJ performs in the evening. Backlot Cafe offers quick bites with freshly baked treats, such as pastries as well as sandwiches and artisanal coffee. Azul Lounge offers Japanese fusion including sushi and raw carpaccio in a luxe setting.

“Cinemacity Al Qana has officially opened its door for Abu Dhabi and UAE residents. They will be delighted to see what’s inside this beautifully designed gigantic building and experience the luxurious facility and service for their entertainment pleasure,” said Hammad Atassi, chief executive of Cinemacity Al Qana.

“Our grand opening with a key avant-premiere echoes our ambition to bring more exclusive premieres, blockbuster movie debuts and key events that will entertain our visitors.”

“As the new outdoor season commences, Al Qana is emerging as the new hotspot in Abu Dhabi, offering a unique mix of homegrown and international concepts,” says Fouad Mashal, chief executive of Al Barakah International Investment, developer of Al Qana.

“Building on the successful launch of The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, we predict that Cinemacity Al Qana will also delight visitors of all ages as it redefines the modern cinema experience.”

This is the fourth Cinemacity in the UAE, with other branches located in Dubai and Sharjah.