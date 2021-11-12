Abu Dhabi National Aquarium: photos from opening day

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi has opened its doors to the public. On Friday, the aquatic attraction welcomed its first guests into the 9,000-square-metre space.

The aquarium is the first attraction to open in Al Qana, a new waterfront destination, and is the largest aquarium in the Middle East. It’s also home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species.

There attraction has 10 zones that house the animals and each is specifically themed. The zones are: UAE’s Natural Treasures; Red Sea Wreck; Atlantic Cave; The Sub; Ring of Fire; Ocean Magic; Frozen Ocean; Flooded Forest; Bu Tinah Island and Back of House; and all of them tell a narrative.

Each zone contains creatures that tie in with the theme. For example, in the Red Sea Wreck zone you'll find sharks and great barracudas, while The Sub has a submarine-themed room with creatures such as lobsters on view. The Flooded Forest is home to a Super Snake, a female reticulated python aged 14 that weighs 115 kilograms.

However, it isn’t only about animals behind the glass or birds flying around. The aquarium offers a number of interactive experiences including scuba diving, animal feedings and glass-bottom dhow tours that also go on to explain more about the animals and their natural habitats.

Tickets for general admission start at Dh105 and there are four tiers of ticketing. More information is available at thenationalaquarium.ae