National Aquarium Abu Dhabi: when does it open and how much will tickets cost?

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi is the first project to open in Al Qana, a new waterfront destination in the capital that stretches 2.4 kilometres. The attraction is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species spread across 10 zones.

It will be the biggest aquarium in the Middle East when it opens and the wildlife that live there will be cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists. Ahead of its opening, here's a guide to everything you need to know.

When does The National Aquarium open to the public?

The National Aquarium opens to the public this Friday.

What are the opening hours?

The opening hours are 10am to 8pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and 10am to 10pm from Thursday to Saturday.

How much are tickets for The National Aquarium?

There are four tiers of ticketing for the attraction: General Admission (Dh105), Beyond the Glass (Dh130), Bu Tinah Dhow (Dh150) and VIP (Dh200).

General Admission offers a tour through the 10 zones of the aquarium.

The Beyond the Glass ticket includes the aquarium tour as well as a behind-the-scenes tour that features a walk on a glass bridge.

The Bu Tinah Dhow ticket has the aquarium journey as well as a glass-bottom dhow tour and fish feeding.

The VIP ticket includes all the aforementioned activities.

Where can I buy The National Aquarium tickets?

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online soon at thenationalaquarium.ae.

What other experiences can be booked?

The aquatic attraction also offers animal encounters for Dh180. Visitors can choose from swimming with sharks, feeding stingrays or feeding puffins.

How do I get to The National Aquarium?

The aquarium is located in Al Qana off of Khaleej Al Arabi in the Rabdan area near the Maqta Bridge. There are taxi and bus stops around the area as well as 3,000 surface and basement parking spaces for guests.

What are the Covid-19 safety precautions?

Those aged 16 and above will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test with less than 96 hours validity on the Al Hosn app to enter. Face masks must be worn at all times.

More information is available at www.thenationalaquarium.ae