Al Qana: six new restaurants announced for Abu Dhabi’s waterfront destination

Abu Dhabi’s latest dining and entertainment hub seems poised for an end-of-year completion. The Middle East’s largest aquarium and children’s recreation centres aside, the 2.4-kilometre waterfront destination will house a number of exciting restaurant and cafes, many of them exclusive to Al Qana.

After the announcement of four home-grown cafes – Joud, Notorious, Cartel Coffee Roasters and Space Cafe – in July, the space has recently announced the opening of six more food and beverage outlets that visitors can look forward to.

Otoro

A Japanese izakaya with a modern twist, Otoro will make its debut at Al Qana with sizzling Japanese Wagyu steaks, sushi and speciality rolls with creative (even quirky, says founder Hasan Almarar) flavour combinations and a sharing-style menu.

Oii

Another new kid on the block, Oii restaurant and cafe will offer food that is at once healthy and tasty, focused as it is on Mediterranean dishes with a contemporary, fine-dining twist served, says founder Ayesha Al Mansoori, “in a cosy and lively ambient setting”.

Read More Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana to open a new food hall by Grandiose Supermarket

Mado

The Turkish brand is set to open its new flagship venue at Al Qana, a space that will be “one of the most intriguing gastronomic ventures”, says Mado’s vice chairman Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

Turkish sausages, cheese pide and Kahramanmaras ice cream aside, Mado serves a mean Sini breakfast: think goat's cheese, feta cheese, yellow cheese, su borek pastry, tomato-pepper paste, honey, tahini and molasses, sour cherry jam and fried eggs with soujouk, all to be scooped up with warm hunks of bread.

Mado currently operates from Nation Galleria in Abu Dhabi, as well as having branches in Ajman, Dubai and Sharjah.

Grand Beirut

An ode to the cultural and culinary heritage of the Levant, Grand Beirut will offer an authentic menu that, says Niveen Ibrahim, executive director of MBT Restaurant Management, “focuses on enhancing the flavour of traditional Lebanese dishes instead of reinventing them”.

Grand Beirut currently has one UAE outpost, in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is known for its fresh ingredients and large portions; the Lebanese lamb chops are a must-try.

Others

MBT Management will also introduce two other concepts at Al Qana: Pinky Fish for seafood lovers, which will offer fresh catch and tableside experiences; and Wing It, a pick-and-go concept offering kebabs, wraps, chips and drinks.