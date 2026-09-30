Dubai's Etihad Rail service launches as first train sets off for Abu Dhabi

Dubai's much-anticipated Etihad Rail passenger service has embarked on its maiden journey, in the latest milestone moment for the UAE's growing public transport network.

The National joined passengers aboard the 6.14am train from Al Yalayis Station, next to Jumeirah Golf Estates, en route to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The launch of the Dubai line - coming three months after the inaugural Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route opened to the public - is a significant step in the nation's long-term drive to better connect the Emirates, spur economic growth and encourage motorists to switch roads for rail on their daily commute.

The first Dubai route on the Etihad Rail network is poised to serve as a key commuter link, connecting the emirate to Abu Dhabi and to Fujairah.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, had attended the launch of Etihad Rail's station in Dubai on Monday.

The new station has direct access to the existing Dubai Metro Red Line through a 400-metre-long elevated pedestrian walkway. When the Gold Metro Line opens in 2032, the stop will become an interchange between the two lines.