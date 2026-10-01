Q Mobility and Parkin to manage smart parking at Etihad Rail stations

Q Mobility and Parkin will manage smart parking facilities across Etihad Rail’s passenger station network.

The collaboration by the three businesses aims to improve the passenger experience and promote a smarter, more sustainable transport system in the UAE by using digital technology and artificial intelligence to manage infrastructure and services.

In the first phase, Q Mobility will operate the parking facilities at the Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Fujairah stations, while Parkin will operate those at the Dubai station.

A unified parking management model will be introduced across the network, including digital payment options. Technology will be used to manage access, traffic flow, parking capacity and operational efficiency. The partners will also use data and artificial intelligence to enhance parking management and support smoother connections between road and rail travel.

Parking charges

Vehicles are detected automatically when they enter and exit the car parks, and the parking fee is calculated based on length of stay and, in some cases, entry time.

At Dubai's Al Yalayis Station, the first 15 minutes of parking is free, after which motorists will be charged Dh5 per hour, with a Dh30 rate for five hours or more. Overnight parking (1am to 5am) will be Dh40.

In Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City Station, parking is free for the first 15 minutes, after which motorists will be charged Dh5 per hour. For stays of more than two hours, vehicles entering between 6am and 2am are charged Dh15 for up to 24 hours, while overnight entries between 2am and 6am are charged Dh20 for up to 24 hours. Beyond the initial 24 hours, a fee of Dh20 applies for each additional 24-hour period.

At Fujairah Station, parking is free for the first 15 minutes. Cars parked for up to one hour are charged Dh5. Motorists will be charged Dh10 for parking for more than one hour and up to 24 hours. If parked for more than 24 hours, Dh10 will be charged for each additional 24-hour period.

Parking is free at Al Dhaid Station for now.

Azza Alsuwaidi, chief operating officer at Etihad Rail, said: “Our partnership with Q Mobility and Parkin will provide passengers with convenient and seamless access to our stations. By integrating smart parking solutions across the network, we are enhancing mobility options and supporting a more connected transport system as our passenger network expands."

Mohamed Husain Karmastaji, chief executive of Q Mobility, said the partnership supported their focus on mobility solutions powered by innovation and AI. "Together with Etihad Rail and Parkin, we will deliver an integrated parking management model that improves operational efficiency and the passenger experience,” he said.

Mohamed Al Ali, chief executive of Parkin, said: “Operating the parking facilities at Etihad Rail’s Dubai station allows us to bring our digital parking solutions into the national rail network. We will focus on simplifying access and payment while delivering an efficient and convenient experience for rail passengers.”

The partnership supports the development of a more integrated, technology-enabled transport network, improving connectivity between private vehicles and rail services throughout the UAE.