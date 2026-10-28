  • Saudi Arabia intercepts two Houthi missiles fired at Riyadh
  • Yemen's Houthis say they halted advance by Saudi-aligned forces near Bab Al Mandeb
  • Iran's conditions must be fulfilled to end war, says supreme leader
  • Tehran talks: Iranians link Houthi de-escalation to US approval of regional truce
  • Centcom denies claims by Iran that US forces abandoned Strait of Hormuz
Updated: October 28, 2026, 2:38 AM