'Dubai Chocolate' brand hailed by Sheikh Hamdan after clinching UAE award win in honour of global success

The home-grown brand behind the "Dubai chocolate" confectionary craze has enjoyed more sweet success after scooping a major UAE award.

Fix Dessert - led by husband-and-wife team Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani - rose to global prominence in 2024 thanks to its Can’t Get Knafeh of It bar – a pistachio, knafeh and tahini-filled treat.

The company has now been honoured for its remarkable foodie feats after being named as a winner in the inaugural Dubai-it prize, in the business projects category.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, hailed the chocolate maker for its worldwide impact after announcing their award victory.

"Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani transformed a home-based business in Dubai into a global success," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on social media platform, X.

"Sales of Dubai-style chocolate surged by 1,234% in one year, and today, these products are sold in markets around the world and at more than 100 airports.

"This is the spirit of Dubai-it: transforming a simple home-based business into a global success. Congratulations to the Fix Dessert team."

Since launching online in 2021, the brand has grown to include two stores in Dubai International Airport, one at Singapore's Changi Airport and a concession at Harrods in London. They have also hosted several pop-ups in the UAE.

It now offers a collection of 10 dessert bars, with seasonal and limited-edition creations also part of the selection.

What is the Dubai-it prize?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the Dubai-it strategy in June in an effort to spread the emirate's culture of excellence among companies, institutions and future generations in the emirate.

He said it would serve as a launchpad for future success and ensure ambitions were set high, stating that Dubai's accomplishments over the years had been built on "achieving exceptional results in record time, with precision and excellence".

The Dubai-it award was subsequently launched to celebrate the innovation, enterprise and expertise of individuals and businesses across the city.

Earlier this month, SWS Board Technology was named as the winner of the economy category of the awards. The Dubai-based manufacturer has grown to produce nearly half the world's kiteboards and wakeboards