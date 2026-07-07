Fix founders on creating the Dubai chocolate phenomenon: 'The world named it'

When Sarah Hamouda and her husband Yezen Alani moved to Dubai in 2015, they never imagined they would one day create a confectionery phenomenon recognised from North America to Zurich, with queues at airports and supermarket shelves dedicated to a product the world would come to know as “Dubai chocolate”.

“It's been an amazing journey,” Hamouda, co-founder of Fix Dessert Chocolatier, tells The National in an interview to mark World Chocolate Day on July 7. “We've evolved so much as a brand and as people. Honestly, it's been unreal.”

‘We’re still pinching ourselves’

That sense of disbelief doesn’t seem to have worn off, since the brand sprang to viral fame in early 2024. Asked whether they could have foreseen the reaction to their now-famous Can’t Get Knafeh of It bar – a pistachio, knafeh and tahini-filled sweet treat – Alani smiles.

The Can’t Get Knafeh Of It bar by Fix contains knafeh mixed with pistachio and tahini paste encased in milk chocolate. Photo: Fix Dessert Chocolatier Info

“It’s extremely flattering. We’re still pinching ourselves,” he says. “For us to be able to create a category in itself is incredible. To inspire others to do their own take on the Dubai chocolate – which actually we didn't name, the world did – is amazing.”

The influence of their creation has been evident around the globe.

“Someone sent me a picture yesterday from Barcelona, in a random newsagent, with a picture of Dubai chocolate,” says Hamouda, while Alani recently got tagged in a photo from Athens airport, “and it's packed full of Dubai chocolate”.

Quote It started in a small kitchen at home, now it's a new category around the world Sarah Hamouda ,

co-founder Fix Dessert Chocolatier

While they still get excited when they’re sent photos of Dubai chocolate – whether it's a Fix dessert bar or one of the myriad spin-offs available – seeing it in person has been even more surreal.

“Seeing it from people who send it across or tag you on social media is incredible,” says Hamouda. “But when we see it ourselves, like being in Zurich, the land of chocolate, and spotting Dubai chocolate in the shops … yeah, it's just wow.”

Since launching online, the brand has grown to include two stores in Dubai International Airport, one at Singapore's Changi Airport and a concession at Harrods in London. They have also hosted several pop-ups in the UAE.

A Fix's pop-up in Dubai's Mall of the Emirates in 2025. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

As for the countless imitations that have followed, from doughnuts and ice cream to candles and household products, the pair see it as validation rather than competition.

Asked about the most unexpected spin-offs, Hamouda says with a laugh: “I think I saw a washing detergent.” Alani adds: “And candles and deodorant.”

Dubai chocolate spin-offs extend beyond edibles, as evident with the limited-edition Comfort Cocoa Pistachio Blossom fabric softener. Photo: Comfort Info

Becoming synonymous with Dubai

Although the product has become synonymous with Dubai, the founders say they never set out to create a hallmark of the emirate.

“We never thought that something like this could have happened when we first came here, working in the corporate world,” says Hamouda.

But what is next for Fix? After launching in 2021 and going viral in early 2024, the brand has continued to grow, now offering a collection of 10 dessert bars, with seasonal and limited-edition creations also part of their collection.

However, this year hasn’t been without its challenges for the UAE and its many small businesses. Alani says Fix has been able to weather the difficulties so far, including the Iran war, without supply issues or a compromise in quality.

“We always diversify our supply chain,” he says, “and put forward plans regardless of any situation, whether it's rain or whatever it is.”

He adds, “During that period, we ensured we focused on the community as well. We ran an event at Kite Beach with 6,500 people. It was great to see the people coming together.”

Origins of a viral foodie sensation

Fix's range of chocolates is constantly growing, with more flavours in development. Photo: Fix Dessert Chocolatier Info

The couple moved to Dubai from London in 2015 after marrying the previous year, both pursuing corporate careers in the UAE.

“We've always been big foodies,” says Hamouda. “When we had our second daughter, that's when it all started but [the way it's grown] is something we never could have dreamt of. It was never a strategy to do this.”

Of the brand’s origin, she recalls: “It started in a small kitchen at home, and it evolved with the community that built us. Now it's a whole new category around the world.”

Part of the appeal, the couple believe, is that the flavours feel both novel and familiar.

“It's not rocket science,” Hamouda says. “It's pistachio and knafeh and tahini. For some people, it was something new, but for people who knew the taste, it was something nostalgic.”

The product itself also offers something different. “The concept of having a dessert-filled chocolate with unique flavours and the way it looks, the artwork on it … it kind of touches all your senses when you have any of our bars,” says Alani.

Coincidentally, despite becoming one of social media's biggest food sensations, neither founder considers themselves a TikTok expert. “Believe it or not, me and Yezin do not have a TikTok account,” says Hamouda. “I don't even know how to use it.”

Instead of chasing trends, they focused on consistency. “It was always really important for me and Yezin to make sure that it was about the brand,” Hamouda adds. “We didn't want to change anything in our processes. We wanted to keep the product and quality the same.

“As much as it blew up around the world, we just continued to do what we're doing, step by step.”

The limited-edition walnut charcuterie, or Chocuterie, board released for World Chocolate Day in July. Photo: Fix Dessert Chocolatier Info

Short-term plans for the brand include a limited-edition walnut charcuterie, or Chocuterie, board released for World Chocolate Day. The run is limited to 70 pieces, and available now in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Dh315.95.

The board, they say, reflects the communal nature of a Fix bar.

“People tend to share Fix – well, some people share, I have the whole one myself,” jokes Alani. “But a lot of people tend to cut it on a board, so we created the limited-edition walnut board for people to share on. That's some good fun.”

He adds of the likely potential for new flavours: “Tuesday is R&D day. Our team are very creative, they keep coming up with new kinds of flavour combinations. From marketing to finance to people in the kitchen, everyone is involved. Everyone's got an opinion.”

Five years after launching in a home set-up, the founders still find themselves stopping to watch travellers queue for their chocolate at airports around the world.

And while they are still coming to terms with the scale of Fix’s success, the pressure to live up to a viral sensation doesn’t seem to faze them.

“We're still learning and evolving,” says Hamouda. “There is a lot more to come.”