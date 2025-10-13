Fix Dessert Chocolatier takes original Dubai chocolate to pop-up in Harrods London

Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the brand that took social media by storm with its Dubai chocolate, is going international. Known for its inventive flavours, the homegrown label will launch its first overseas pop-up at Harrods in London from October 27 to November 23.

Fix has become one of the UAE’s most recognisable dessert brands since launching in Dubai in 2021. Its arrival at one of the world’s most famous department stores marks another milestone, signalling the company’s growing global ambitions as it introduces “the Original Dubai Chocolate” to a new audience.

At Harrods, visitors can expect an immersive experience reflecting the brand’s colourful and theatrical identity.

“Launching our first international pop-up with Harrods is such a full-circle moment,” said co-founder Sarah Hamouda. “Fix has always been about blending cultures; in this instance, my London upbringing and Egyptian roots with Dubai’s unstoppable energy.”

Brought to London by Imagine FMCG, the expansion follows Fix’s viral success from early 2024 with its Can’t Get Knafeh of It bar, which combines the flavours of kunafa and pistachio in premium chocolate. The creation became a social media hit, drawing attention to the brand’s knack for reimagining classic ingredients and flavours from the Middle East in unexpected ways.

Since then, Fix has built a devoted fan base across the region, with many international customers calling for global availability. Several knock-offs have appeared in markets around the world, while major brands such as Lindt and Galaxy have also developed their own versions.

More than 40 well-known brands and retailers, from Marks & Spencer to Patchi, have since entered the kunafa chocolate segment. In the UK, it even drove up the cost of pistachios, which are primarily imported from the US and Iran.

Building on that momentum, Fix introduced a new flavour in June: Time to Mango, a white chocolate bar filled with mango, passion fruit and popping candy.

