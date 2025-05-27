Galaxy has launched its own version of the viral Dubai chocolate. Photo: Mars Gulf
Galaxy launches Dubai chocolate with pistachio kunafa flavour

Limited-edition will only be sold in UAE and Qatar

David Tusing

May 27, 2025

Chocolate brand Galaxy is joining the Dubai chocolate craze by launching its own pistachio kunafa-flavoured version.

The limited-edition Galaxy Pistachio Kunafa will be sold in the UAE and Qatar for Dh30 a bar. It blends the brand's milk chocolate with pistachio and a crisp kunafa centre. Each box contains eight individually wrapped bite-sized pieces.

“This limited-edition creation is more than just a product, it’s a response to what consumers here are craving," said Ekaterina Pichugova, general manager at manufacturer Mars Gulf.

Dubai chocolate was one of the biggest trends of the last year. Created by Sarah Hamouda of Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the popular treat consists of a chocolate bar filled with pistachio and kunafa, giving it a unique crunchy green texture inside.

The limited-edition Galaxy Pistachio Kunafa will only be sold in the UAE and Qatar. Photo: Mars Gulf
The limited-edition Galaxy Pistachio Kunafa will only be sold in the UAE and Qatar. Photo: Mars Gulf

More than 40 well-known brands and retailers, from Marks & Spencer to Swiss chocolatier Lindt, have since entered the kunafa chocolate segment. In the UK, it even drove up the cost of pistachios, which are mainly imported from the US and Iran.

Dubai chocolate's success has also inspired many copycats, with variations around the world. This includes the UAE – where they can be found in grocery shops, petrol stations and even the local baqala– ranging in different sizes and coming in at different price points.

Created by Sarah Hamouda of Fix Dessert Chocolatier, Dubai chocolate is now popular around the world. Getty Images
Created by Sarah Hamouda of Fix Dessert Chocolatier, Dubai chocolate is now popular around the world. Getty Images

In January, a woman arriving at Hamburg airport had 90kg of Dubai chocolate confiscated by German customs officials because it was subject to hundreds of euros in import duties.

Mars Gulf said its Galaxy Pistachio Kunafa marks a milestone for the company's first fast-tracked product in the Middle East, taking only four months to be produced and ready to be sold.

