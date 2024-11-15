Leon Faehnle holds a Dubai Chocolate bar after waiting 10 hours to be the first customer to buy one of the bars at a Lindt store in Stuttgart, southern Germany. AFP

News

Europe

Lindt brings Dubai Chocolate craze to Europe

Treat found fame after being promoted by social media influencers on Instagram and TikTok

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

November 15, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London