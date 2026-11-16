Customers reported problems gaining access to online accounts and services for Chase, Bank of America, US Bank, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Zelle and Capitol One on Monday.

It was the latest in a series of technical problems that have plagued large US companies and government agencies in recent days.

In a social media post, Chase indicated that the problems are the result of an internal glitch and not a hack or cyber security-related event.

"We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," a representative said.

The bank expanded on how the issue might be impacting customers.

"Where we were party to a transaction involving other banks, those banks may have been impacted, but this is not a systemic issue," the social media post read.

"Customers still have access to their accounts and funds," Chase added, point out that it hoped to resolve the problem by the end of the day.

Downdetector, which monitors internet disruptions around the world showed graphs depicting many US banks experiencing similar issues with customers reporting problems.

Monday's issue experienced by so many customers will likely raise concerns and paranoia due to it being another in a series of recent digital outages.

Last Thursday it was an internal issue at Microsoft that left its popular Outlook email service inoperable for customers all over the world.

The incident, which the company said was also not the result of hacking, took about 24 hours to fix.

On Friday, US authorities issued a nationwide order that halted air travel due to technical issues that affected air-traffic computer systems throughout the country.

Initially US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did not rule out that the problem could have been related to cyber security.

Later, however, it was determined that several upgrades to the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic systems, which started on Friday, probably caused the problems.

As banks were experiencing problems on Monday, coincidentally, United Airlines also acknowledged to customers that it was having a "widespread system outage."

"Our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible," a social media post in response to various customer complaints read from the airline.

"We appreciate your patience while we work through this," the statement added.