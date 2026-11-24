Dubai's new air taxi stations could fuel demand for nearby homes among wealthy people who often travel overseas, but the development will probably not have the same impact on rents as the Dubai Metro, according to real estate experts.

The first air taxi service is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and will connect Dubai International Airport, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.

Journeys between the airport and Dubai Marina are expected to take less than 10 minutes, compared with about 35 minutes by road.

But experts told The National that the impact would mostly be felt in the luxury property market, and residents should not be worried about property prices surging in the wider market.

Harry Martin, head of off-plan and capital markets at Betterhomes, said air taxis are a premium service at a "completely different scale" to the Dubai Metro.

VDX, the air taxi network's primary vertiport at Dubai International Airport, is built to handle 170,000 passengers a year. The Dubai Marina vertiport can handle 84,000.

The Dubai Metro handled 136.5 million riders in the first half of 2026, according to the Roads and Transport Authority.

"The Metro was mass transit," said Mr Martin. "It carries hundreds of millions of journeys a year, and it changed where ordinary residents could afford to live and still commute. It opened up entire corridors like JLT, Al Barsha and Al Nahda."

He believes the impact of air taxis on overall rents and property prices will be limited because the first stations are being built in some of Dubai's most expensive neighbourhoods.

"I’d expect it to show up as a supporting factor in premium pricing rather than a measurable uplift across the board, at least for now," Mr Martin said.

Ajay Rajendran, founder and chairman of Meraki Group, agreed, saying luxury residential properties would probably attract higher prices and rents.

"The 10-minute journey between the airport and Palm Jumeirah could appeal to business executives and rich people who value shorter journeys," he said.

However, he added that property prices would depend on how affordable air taxis became and how many people used them.

Mr Martin said having a vertiport nearby could influence a buyer choosing between two similar properties, rather than being the main reason to purchase a home.

"It’s a feature, not a foundation. Nobody buys an apartment because of a vertiport. They might choose between two comparable prime assets because of one," he said.

"I don’t think air taxis will redraw the map of Dubai. They will reinforce the prime locations that are already prime."

Not for everyone

While access to air taxis could make some homes more attractive, experts warned that living too close to a station might not suit everyone. Residents could experience noise from takeoffs and landings, increased traffic around stations, or concerns about privacy.

Mr Martin said electric air taxis were expected to be quieter than helicopters but would not be completely silent.

He said properties directly overlooking a landing pad might not command the same premium as those a short distance away.

Mr Rajendran said developers would need to ensure that new stations did not affect the quality of life in surrounding areas.

Ruslan Yembergenov, chief executive of BI Group UAE, agreed that residents would want the convenience of air taxis without being directly affected.

"The ideal is to be well-connected without being right on top of the infrastructure," he said.