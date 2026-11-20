Dubai passengers could start taking air taxis in the second quarter of 2027, with trials set to begin next month, according to a Roads and Transport Authority official.

The service will begin between Dubai Marina and the Dubai International Airport Vertiport with two electric air taxis. The fleet and the network are expected to expand in the coming years.

The announcement follows the recent completion and certification of the Dubai Marina vertiport, which is Dubai's second. This enables the world’s first permanent electric air taxi route between two dedicated locations.

Joby Aviation's electric aircraft, capable of speeds of up to 322kph with zero operating emissions, is expected to complete the journey in under 10 minutes - compared with 35 minutes by road.

“We will start the testing for the service towards the end of this year,” Khaled Al Awadhi, director of the RTA's Transportation Systems Department, told The National at the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit during Dubai Future Week. “Our plan is to have the launch most probably in Q2 of 2027 for commercial passenger services.”

Authorities have been running piloted tests and completed the UAE’s first point-to-point air taxi flight between Margham and Al Maktoum International Airport in November 2025.

A Joby Aviation electric air taxi performs a flight demonstration at Margham Air Base in Dubai in February. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ The National Show caption: A Joby Aviation electric air taxi performs a flight demonstr…

A third vertiport is being built in Downtown Dubai, and a fourth is planned for the Palm Jumeirah.

Pioneering city

The authority has worked closely with aviation officials to create a system for air taxis. It aims to become the world’s first commercial provider and set the standard for future mobility.

“It is going to change the concept of transportation, not just in Dubai, but on a global level. We are aiming to be a pioneer – the city on the globe to have the first commercial launch of the service,” Mr Al Awadhi said.

He shared his experience as one of the first people to travel in the air taxi.

Khaled Al Awadhi said Dubai aims to be a transportation pioneer. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Khaled Al Awadhi said Dubai aims to be a transportation pion…

“The experience is different, because we get used to helicopters as a similar service, but this is quieter. You feel safe because, by design, those vehicles are intended to be safe. The experience will be different when we launch it, something that was not there in history before.”

Autonomous ambitions

The authority has set ambitious goals for autonomous transport. By 2030, it wants 25 per cent of its transport to be self-driving.

“We're aiming to have 4,000 robo taxis to be there in the city, and around 200 driverless buses will be on a dedicated route by 2030,” Mr Al Awadhi said.

The Dubai Autonomous Zone, announced last year, completed its first phase and will be fully operational by the end of 2027.

The zone, in the Festival City area, will include multiple modes of autonomous transportation, including robotaxis, water transport, and buses.

The transport chief said the goal was not to fully replace bus and taxi drivers but to use autonomous technology to support the city's growth.

“We will be growing with new fleets and new technology. The current fleet will be there, but any growth that we're making will be contributing to that target that we have,” he said.