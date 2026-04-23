Inside Dubai's vertiport: First glimpse at how air taxi system will work

Amid the sound of the steady rhythm of trains at Emirates Metro Station and only minutes from the runways of Dubai International Airport, a new kind of transport hub has taken shape.

This is where Dubai has unveiled its first commercial vertiport ahead of the planned launch of air taxi services this year.

The National toured the site on Wednesday for a glimpse into how they might fit into the mosaic of public transport in the emirate, once the service receives certification from authorities and is up and running.

Those behind the project said they expect the system to be used widely, become a major public transport system and cut congestion.

“This is the first commercial vertiport in the world,” Gareth Wilson, Skyports general manager for Dubai, told The National. “And I think in the very near future this will be a viable mode of transport accessible to a vast number of people.”

Skyports Infrastructure, in conjunction with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), developed the vertiport and on April 16 said the site beside Dubai International Airport had reached “technical completion”.

Gareth Wilson, Skyports general manager for Dubai, at the vertiport, near Dubai International Airport. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

The 3,100-square-metre area includes two take-off and landing pads and will act as the central hub in a wider network that features three other stations.

A second site at Dubai Marina is under construction, while work at bases in Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah is expected to start in the coming months.

Designed to handle up to 170,000 passengers annually and around 42,000 aircraft movements, the vertiport will first support Joby Aviation's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which can each carry a pilot and up to four passengers. The vertiport is also equipped to accommodate conventional helicopters.

The finishing touches were being applied to the building during the visit. And while no air taxis took off, it was clear what could be expected once services are launched this year in a move that has been many years in the making.

Inside is a security screening area, waiting room and safety briefing zones, while departure boards display flight times. The site features integrated lighting, firefighting systems and drainage. Charging areas for the air taxis sit under the landing pads.

The vertiport is digital-first and passengers will book through an app. They will also pass through a security checkpoint. According to Skyports, the process from check-in to departure will take no longer than 10 minutes. Passengers will be able to bring small items on-board, while heavier luggage will be transported by road.

Prime location

Air taxis are primed to take to the skies of Dubai this year in a boost to the emirate's evolving public transport landscape. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

“This location was picked because it was adjacent to the airport and has direct integration into Dubai Metro. It will eventually become a public transport network,” Mr Wilson said of the air taxi network. “And one day will become a mode of transport for the everyday consumer.”

Skyports has not disclosed construction costs and pricing for journeys has yet to be confirmed. However, Archer Aviation, another air taxi company, which plans to launch services in Abu Dhabi, had earlier said inner-city travel could cost Dh300 to Dh350 ($81 to $95).

“In the earlier days, it will be at a higher price point as the network grows but as the number of aircraft grows, and as this becomes a more comprehensive network across the city and across the country as well, the price point will come down,” said Mr Wilson.

The air taxis can reach a maximum speed of 320kph. The target is to be able to fly up to 160km on full charge carrying a pilot and four passengers. Journeys could take less than 12 minutes from Dubai Airport to The Palm, compared to about 45 minutes by road.

A faster nine-minute charge can power journeys of more than 32km, a factor seen as key to operational success. For example, Dubai Airport to Dubai Mall is about 12km by road.

“The idea is that the network is ready to go,” said Mr Wilson, before adding the intention is for all four vertiports to open at the same time.

He also said the company has “quite extensive” expansion plans with the RTA. “The expansion plan is to cover the city and to cover other cities within the UAE as well. The larger the network becomes, the more efficient the system becomes.”

Joby Aviation's air taxis are set to use the vertiport by the end of 2026. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

California-based Joby Aviation and the RTA have already conducted trials, included piloted flights in November between Margham and Al Maktoum International Airport, along with daily demonstrations at last year's Dubai Airshow.

The UAE’s aviation regulator expects to complete certification of air taxis by the third quarter of 2026, Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the General Civil Aviation Authority, told The National last year. The authority has also announced a framework to regulate electric and conventional helicopter operations.

“The aircraft certification process is going well and is on track for completion towards the end of the year,” said Mr Wilson.

On the move

The development comes as other major transport projects advance, including Etihad Rail’s planned passenger operations to start this year and the Dubai Metro Blue Line, expected to begin service in 2029 and eventually carry hundreds of thousands of passengers daily.

Dubai on Wednesday also announced a new Metro line, the Gold Line, which is set to open in 2032 and connect 15 key areas of the city.

Mr Wilson said the air taxi system could help address congestion and integrate with other transport modes. “Going aerial is a very effective way to solve congestion,” he said, rejecting any scepticism about the project.

“I think all … transport systems would probably be subject to scepticism in their earlier days. What I like to do is try to fast forward five to 10 years to imagine what this network looks like then and what I see is a very comprehensive system covering the entire city, backed by a government that truly believes in this.”

Across the UAE, development of air taxis is continuing. Abu Dhabi plans to build a network of 10 vertiports, while Archer Aviation has completed its first test flight in the capital.

Ras Al Khaimah also expects to launch passenger air taxi services by 2027 as it expands infrastructure alongside major tourism developments.