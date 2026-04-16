Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai's first air taxi station

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, on Thursday reviewed the newly completed air taxi station near Dubai International Airport.

The first in the world, it features two pads for take-off and landing, charging equipment for vehicles and a two-storey car park.

The station is designed to serve around 170,000 passengers annually, with the commercial launch of an air taxi service planned by the end of the year.

It will be the main hub for air taxi operations in Dubai, with additional stations planned in Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

“Today, we take another step forward with the completion of the first air taxi station, reaffirming our commitment to shaping the future of mobility,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Expanding transport options, from the metro and buses to smart and air mobility, remains central to building a global city that puts people first.”

He added that Dubai remains committed to developing an integrated, multi-level transport ecosystem based on advanced technology.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, said the journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take approximately 10 minutes, compared to around 45 minutes by car.

“The service will also support integration with the public transport network, as well as individual mobility modes such as electric scooters and bicycles, facilitating multimodal journeys, enhancing connectivity across the city, and delivering a seamless passenger experience,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the first air taxi station is a strategic leap for Dubai, one that embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for the emirate to be a global hub for innovation.