Dubai has completed and certified its second vertiport, enabling the world's first permanent electric air taxi route between two dedicated sites.

The Dubai Marina Vertiport, developed by Skyports Infrastructure and certified by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, has been given the aviation call sign "VMR".

It forms a direct route with "VDX", the network's primary vertiport at Dubai International Airport, which will be operated by Joby Aviation.

Located adjacent to the American University of Dubai, the vertiport is within walking distance of Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, offering connections across the city's transport network.

The single elevated touchdown and lift-off area, combined with a passenger terminal and charger, can handle up to 21,000 landings and 84,000 passengers annually.

Joby Aviation's electric aircraft, capable of speeds of up to 322kph with zero operating emissions, is expected to complete the journey in under 10 minutes - compared with 35 minutes by road.

The California-based company has been conducting piloted test flights in Dubai since June 2025 and completed the UAE's first point-to-point air taxi flight in November 2025, travelling from its test site in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Two further vertiports are under development in Downtown Dubai and on Palm Jumeirah.

“Dubai is building a new way to move around the city. For residents and visitors, a trip to or from the airport becomes part of the experience rather than time spent in traffic, and that is just the beginning, with Downtown and the Palm Jumeirah to follow," said Anthony El-Khoury, general manager for the UAE at Joby Aviation.

Dubai’s first commercial vertiport, near Dubai International Airport, ahead of the planned launch of air taxi services in the emirate. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Dubai’s first commercial vertiport, near Dubai International…

The vertiport incorporates design features drawn from offshore aviation infrastructure, including a dedicated area allowing a parked eVTOL to charge without obstructing the landing zone.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and chair of the Autonomous Transport and Aerial Taxi Committee, said the completion marked "a significant milestone in Dubai's journey towards shaping the future of smart, sustainable and integrated mobility".

"We are taking an important step towards introducing a new mode of transport that complements Dubai’s existing public transport network and enhances connectivity between key destinations across the city," he said.

"This achievement reflects our commitment to adopting innovative mobility solutions, strengthening multimodal integration, and delivering a seamless, efficient and sustainable travel experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Commencement of commercial services remains subject to relevant operational approvals.