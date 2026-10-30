Construction starts on two new bridges on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

Construction has begun on two new pedestrian bridges on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The bridges are to be built near the Shoreline and Golden Mile buildings, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said.

The work is part of a "package of traffic improvement projects being implemented through the partnership to enhance pedestrian safety, improve traffic flow and facilitate movement between residential, tourist and commercial destinations", the RTA said on social media.

The bridges are expected to be used by about 16,000 residents, it added.

The pedestrian projects are the latest step in efforts to further improve infrastructure in the city.

On Friday, the final bridge of the World Trade Centre roundabout project is to be opened. Stretching to more than 1km, the bridge is able to carry 3,000 vehicles an hour and will reduce the travel time between Al Majlis Street and 2nd December Street from six minutes to 60 seconds, the RTA said last week.

The World Trade Centre roundabout project complements Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which is due for to be completed in 2027. The development includes bridges and tunnels spanning a total of 1.5km, as well as the expansion of the street to four lanes in each direction.