Final bridge at Dubai World Centre roundabout to open on Friday

The final bridge of the World Trade Centre roundabout project will open in Dubai on Friday, the emirate's transport authority confirmed.

Stretching over a kilometre, the bridge has the capacity to carry 3,000 vehicles per hour and will reduce travel time between Al Majlis Street and 2nd December Street from six minutes to one, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Sunday.

The completion of the work means that five bridges, with a total length of 5km, will have been built as part of the project, which the RTA estimates will benefit at least half a million residents and visitors.

The average delay at the intersection is expected to fall by 12 minutes to 90 seconds. The total cost of the work is estimated to be more than Dh696 million.

“The completion of the World Trade Centre roundabout development project is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to continue upgrading Dubai’s road infrastructure, improve traffic flow on Sheikh Zayed Road and enhance connectivity between the emirate’s leading economic and commercial centres," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

“The project will also increase road network capacity to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid population, urban and economic growth, reinforce its global leadership in business, investment and tourism, and provide an integrated, sustainable mobility system that reinforce the emirate’s competitiveness, facilitates travel for residents and visitors, and enhances quality of life.”

The World Trade Centre roundabout project complements Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, due for completion in 2027 added Mr Al Tayer. Al Mustaqbal Street project includes bridges and tunnels spanning a total of 1.5km and expansion of the street to four lanes in each direction

Both projects form part of a comprehensive approach to upgrading the area’s key road corridors, he said.

“The World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is one of Dubai’s strategic road network projects, given its vital location on Sheikh Zayed Road, the emirate’s main traffic artery, and its role in linking key road corridors with key economic, commercial and residential areas.