UAE oil spill: Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday announced the closure of all beaches "until further notice" as authorities work to contain an oil spill from a supertanker in the Arabian Gulf.

The decision comes after Umm Al Quwain temporarily closed all of its beaches and coastal areas and authorities in Sharjah sealed off Al Hamriya beach as a precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the incident early on Friday morning. It said the spill was the cause of a strong smell reported across the country in recent days.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department announced the closures on Instagram."The public is kindly requested to follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure everyone’s safety," it said in the post.

The extent of the oil slick is unclear, but the incident was confirmed amid growing concerns about the environmental impact of the Iran war on the Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

Umm Al Quwain Municipality said it was carrying out field operations to contain the effects of the spill and minimise damage to marine and coastal environments. The municipality will monitor conditions, identify affected areas and support clean-up and treatment work as part of those efforts.

Specialists will also help to assess the impact of the spill and determine appropriate measures.

An image captured using SAR Radar on October 21 shows oil leaking from a tanker 25km off the coast of Umm Al Quwain. Photo: European Space Agency Show caption: An image captured using SAR Radar on October 21 shows oil le…

Limiting environmental impact

Experts have told the National that swift containment of the spill was vital to limit damage to the environment and the UAE's marine ecosystems.

Inesaf Benzaki, campaigns lead at Greenpeace Mena, said timely action was particularly important because the Gulf’s semi-enclosed geography limited the exchange of water with the open ocean, potentially allowing pollutants to persist.

“We acknowledge the UAE authorities’ ongoing efforts to contain the reported oil spill off Umm Al Quwain and address its immediate effects,” she said. “As these efforts continue, understanding the potential environmental impact will be important to protecting the area’s marine ecosystems.”

Prof John Burt, director of New York University Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arabian Centre for Climate and Environmental Sciences, previously warned that if oil reached the coastline, remediation could be expensive and a full recovery could take years.