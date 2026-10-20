Police chief says nothing to worry about over reports of strong fuel smell across Sharjah and Dubai

Sharjah's police chief has offered reassurances after complaints about an unusual smell spreading in some emirates.

Lt Gen Abdullah bin Amer told Sharjah's Direct Line radio programme on Tuesday afternoon that the situation was stable and posed no threat. Sharjah Police did not say what was causing the smell when asked by The National.

The police commander spoke after residents in parts of Sharjah and Dubai said on social media and other platforms that there was a strong smell similar to fuel or gas.

“We have noted complaints from some members of the public about odours spreading across Sharjah and neighbouring emirates," said Lt Gen bin Amer.

"We would like to reassure the public that the situation is safe and stable and that there is nothing posing a threat. The relevant federal authorities are investigating the matter, and we will provide updates as they become available.”

Dubai Police and the emirate's municipality have also been contacted for comment.