Environmental impact of Iran war ‘could pollute land, sea and air for years’

Environmental contamination from the US-Israeli war with Iran could continue for years, a leading researcher has said, as concerns grow over two major oil slicks in the Arabian Gulf.

Reports indicate that mangroves on Qeshm Island have been contaminated by oil, while a separate leak from a Russia-linked tanker has reportedly reached the Omani coast.

There are fears this slick could expand and become one of the most serious to affect the region.

While much concern has centred on contamination of the land and sea, Dr Diana Francis, an associate professor and head of the Environmental and Geophysical Sciences (Engeos) Lab at Khalifa University in Dubai, said the air has also been affected.

The impact of oil refinery fires, explosions, and the destruction of buildings and bridges could last for years, she told The National.

“The most affected areas are communities near burning fuel and industrial facilities, particularly Tehran – Karaj, with localised impacts near Gulf refineries, ports and military-industrial sites,” she said. “The duration of the pollution episodes varies from severe local pollution of a few hours to a few days.”

However, smoke can persist for about a week, Dr Francis said, and contaminated dust, soil and rubble may cause intermittent exposure for months, or even years.

Damage control

Omani authorities have released images of the oil slick as it drifts towards the mainland. Photo: Oman News Agency Show caption: Omani authorities have released images of the oil slick as i…

“Additionally, the conflict has a longer-term climate impact,” she added. “Fuel fires, military operations, damaged oil-and-gas infrastructure, and later reconstruction increase emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and black carbon.

“Methane and black carbon have strong near-term warming effects, while part of the emitted carbon dioxide remains in the climate system for centuries.”

Her comments come as concern over the effects of this week oil slicks in the Arabian Gulf increases.

The mangrove forests on the southern coast of Qeshm, which lies in the Strait of Hormuz, are said to have been polluted by a slick, the origins of which remain unclear.

Reports citing Iran’s Irna state news agency said clean-up work has started.

In a separate incident, the Caroline Bezengi tanker, which was carrying 800,000 barrels of oil, has been at a standstill near Oman’s wildlife-rich Hallaniyat islands since an explosion and fire in June, creating a huge oil slick.

Now thought to cover more than 2,000 square kilometres, the slick has reached Oman's coast.

There are concerns that more oil could continue to be released as the vessel breaks up, according to Reuters, creating a slick on a par with that from the 1989 Exxon Valdez, which caused huge environmental damage in Alaska, killing tens of thousands of seabirds and other marine animals.

The cause of the explosion on the Caroline Bezengi remains unclear, as does the fate and whereabouts of its crew. There has been unconfirmed speculation that a Ukrainian mine caused the explosion.

Doug Weir, director of the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a UK-based non-profit organisation, said the Iran conflict has involved “a wide range of attacks on environmentally risky infrastructure”.

“This includes oil facilities in Iran and other regions, and the bombing of hundreds of industrial sites, small facilities,” he said.

Mr Weir said that based on current knowledge, which stems from sources such as satellite data, it is “difficult to determine the extent of the [overall environmental] damage” from the war, or how long-lasting it might be.

He said attacks on military facilities risked releasing contaminants and the targeting of oil infrastructure, notably Israel’s bombing of oil depots around Tehran, could affect civilians.

Risk to civilians

A tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil lists after an attack near Basra in April. The UN warned at the time of the war's potential to cause environmental damage. Reuters Show caption: A tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil lists after an attack near …

“If it’s in the desert, people are less likely to be affected. In Tehran we’ve seen strikes in the populated areas,” he said.

While there have been numerous oil spills and leaks from damaged vessels, including oil tankers, Mr Weir said there had not been “huge spills” on the scale of those seen during the 1990-1991 Gulf War. “There’s work to get a handle on how many there have been,” he said.

Clean-up work continues in Kuwait 35 years on from 1991, when retreating Iraqi forces set fire to oil wells, releasing components of hundreds of millions of barrels of oil into the environment.

Much oil travelled south in the Arabian Gulf, contaminating hundreds of kilometres of Saudi Arabia’s coastline.

Although impacts so far may not match those of the First Gulf War, Farah Al Hattab, a campaigner at Greenpeace Mena, said the effects of oil slicks from the conflict “could be significant” and lasting.

“Satellite research has identified multiple and larger oil slicks since the beginning of the war, including persistent leaks from vessels and oil infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

“The spills threaten sensitive ecosystems such as mangroves, coral reefs and seagrass habitats, as well as fisheries and coastal livelihoods.

A major spill affecting coastal regions could affect desalination facilities, which are key to the region’s water security, Ms Al Hattab warned.

She said the key concerns were “cumulative and potentially long-lasting damage”, as oil contaminates sediments and marine food chains. Being semi-enclosed and shallow, the Arabian Gulf is especially at risk.

There are questions about the extent to which clean-up operations will happen once the war ends because, in a post-conflict situation, capabilities to decontaminate affected areas were typically “much reduced”, Mr Weir said.

“There is little in terms of accountability or responsibility for the environmental damage that’s been caused,” he said.

“What we see post-conflict is that there are many competing priorities. Often [environmental damage] is not addressed post-conflict and it can be long-lasting.”

Practical measures that should be taken, Ms Al Hattab said, included rapid environmental monitoring and assessment, the prevention and containment of pollution, the safe management of hazardous debris and waste, the protection of water resources and the remediation of contaminated sites.

“Above all, a ceasefire and an end to hostilities are the most effective ways to prevent further environmental damage,” she added.

“Parties to the conflict should also comply with international humanitarian law, including the obligation to take all feasible precautions to avoid or minimise damage to the natural environment.

“This is particularly important in the region, where environmental impacts can cross borders and create long-term consequences for ecosystems, biodiversity and communities.”