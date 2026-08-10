Oil spill nears Oman's coast after explosion on Russia-linked tanker

An oil spill is approaching the coast of Oman after an explosion on a sanctioned tanker linked to Russia.

The Caroline Bezengi has been at a standstill in the Arabian Sea after the mysterious blast and subsequent fire in June. Satellite images show it stuck near Oman's Hallaniyat islands, a protected marine area known for wildlife such as whales, dolphins and turtles.

The ship, sailing under the flag of Cameroon, is under British and EU sanctions due to suspicions it had been transporting Russian oil. Speculation about a mine attack by Ukraine has not yet been confirmed.

In its ⁠first public disclosure on the environmental impact, Oman ​said ⁠on Monday the area affected by the oil slick has grown to almost 400 square kilometres. The nearest point is only 7km from Oman's southern coast.

The slick is “advancing along a consistent trajectory” and is projected to drift more than 120km in the next two days, potentially closing in on the coastal area of Ras Madrakah.

The monsoon season has made it difficult for authorities to respond as they try to examine the leak and find a way to extract the oil. Officials are looking into “engineering interventions” that could address the damage to the ship's hull, the Oman News Agency said.

Omani authorities released aerial images of the oil spill as it drifts towards the mainland. Photo: Oman News Agency Show caption: Omani authorities released aerial images of the oil spill as…

Authorities are examining the risk to islands, habitats, coral reef and turtle nesting grounds. So far, however, officials monitoring Oman's seawater have found “no cause for concern” regarding desalination plants or coastal land.

A royal decree last year established a “marine buffer zone” around the Hallaniyat islands. Permits are required to fish or conduct research in the area.

Shipping data ​showed ‌the Caroline Bezengi was loaded with Russian crude before its latest the voyage. It ⁠last transmitted a signal to public trackers on June ⁠11, off the coast of Yemen. The fate of the crew is unclear.

The ship's registered ⁠owner is Rentoor Shipmanagement Ltd and its ⁠manager is Villar Shipmanagement Ltd, both based in China. Russia uses ageing, often poorly maintained tankers in what is referred to as its shadow fleet to circumvent western sanctions on its oil exports.