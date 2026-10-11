Major road upgrades planned in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah

Abu Dhabi is set to overhaul key roads in Mussaffah, with upgrades spanning 13 kilometres designed to cut congestion and improve safety.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced plans to upgrade roads along the E30 and 8th Street corridors in Mussaffah, improving connections between the industrial area, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Zayed City.

The project aims to ease congestion, reduce travel time and improve road safety across the district.

Central to the scheme is a new free-flowing motorway at 8th Street, featuring three lanes in each direction and three additional service lanes on each side to maintain access to shops and businesses. The upgraded street is expected to accommodate up to 4,000 vehicles per hour.

The wider project includes upgrades to four interchanges along E30, improved connections with 8th Street and E20, and modifications to nine key junctions. The project also plans two new bridges linking Musaffah with Mohamed Bin Zayed City, along with a dedicated pedestrian bridge.

Separate enhancement works will cover about 8km along 8th Street.

Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said the upgrades were designed to serve the varied demands placed on Mussaffah's road network.

“By separating traffic passing through the area from local access and improving connections with surrounding communities, we can support economic activity while making everyday journeys easier and safer,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

The Mussaffah project forms part of broader efforts to strengthen connectivity across Abu Dhabi emirate. Among the wider initiatives is a planned two-tunnel undersea link running from the eastern tip of Abu Dhabi Island to Mussaffah, passing beneath Khor Al Maqta and the Al Hudayriyat Island channel.

Officials said the decisions being made now are intended to support the emirate's long-term development needs.