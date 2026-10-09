Abu Dhabi Police share video warning about dangers of reversing on busy roads

Police in Abu Dhabi have shared a video to emphasise the risks involved in reversing on busy roads.

The footage, shared on X, shows accidents caused by "drivers dangerously reversing their vehicles", police said.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate issued a warning about the "dangers of reversing vehicles, especially when passing exits or changing lanes, confirming that sudden stopping and reversing on roads may lead to confusion among approaching drivers, and result in dangerous collisions that may cause injuries and human and material losses".

Police told motorists to continue driving if they miss their exit and to refrain from attempting to reverse. They should use another exit to reach their destination safely.

Motorists caught reversing dangerously will face a fine of Dh500 ($136) and receive four black points. They will be given a further fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and have their vehicle impounded for 60 days if found to have risked people's safety.