Kanye West will return to Abu Dhabi on January 2 for a stadium concert featuring a giant globe-shaped stage, fireworks and lasers.

The American rapper, also known as Ye, will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium in his first show of 2027 and his only scheduled appearance across the Middle East, North Africa and India, promoter Sia Farr, founder of Theory Eleven Entertainment, confirmed exclusively to The National.

The event is expected to attract 54,000 fans, Farr added, although capacity could increase once the final seating configuration is determined. Tickets will start from Dh395, with pre-registration opening today, November 22, through Fever and District, before general sales begin on Sunday, November 29.

West will bring the latest version of his Ye Live Tour, a 360-degree stadium production with extensive technical requirements. According to Indonesian entertainment publication Volix, his October concert in Jakarta featured 148 lasers, approximately 450 lighting fixtures and a technical production crew of nearly 2,000 people.

Farr expects construction of the stage to begin shortly before Christmas.

"We anticipate a 10-day build," he says. "I've been doing this for 17 years and I haven't seen such a rider before, in terms of fireworks, lasers, infrastructure and lighting. This will be a phenomenal spectacle."

The confirmation follows an Instagram teaser shared by Theory Eleven Middle East on Friday, featuring a figure resembling West, a white dove and a crystal-covered mask similar to one the rapper wore during his 2013 Abu Dhabi concert at the du Arena, now known as Etihad Live.

With a caption that reads "Watch this space", the video tagged Zayed Sports City, home to Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Farr recalls that efforts to bring Ye to Abu Dhabi began two years ago, around the time the rapper resumed live appearances with international listening parties for Vultures 1, his 2024 collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Concrete talks began only five months ago, with West in the midst of his stadium tour.

"Kanye's team reached out and said, 'Would you wanna do it?' And of course, we were so thrilled that we wanted to engage, with fierce competition in the market. Thankfully, Kanye's team chose us," he says.

"When this opportunity came and Kanye said he wants to do it and he chose us to do the show, it's one of those opportunities you can never say no to. So whatever is there, you make it work."

Kanye West's current tour uses a 360-degree stage design, allowing audiences to view the performance from all sides. Getty Images Show caption: Kanye West's current tour uses a 360-degree stage design, al…

According to Farr, West's representatives favoured independent promoters with the potential to grow, an approach that follows a challenging year for the rapper's relationship with the wider concert industry.

In April, London's Wireless Festival was cancelled after the UK government denied West entry, citing his history of inflammatory public statements. The setback came despite two sold-out concerts at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, which has a capacity of about 70,000.

West's current tour has increasingly focused on standalone stadium concerts, including a May performance in Istanbul that reportedly attracted 118,000 fans. While reviews of the Los Angeles shows were mixed, critics praised the ambitious globe-shaped production and a hit-filled set featuring Can't Tell Me Nothing, Heartless, Power and Runaway, alongside songs from his latest album, Bully.

The sheer size and scale of Kanye West's stadium production requires extensive lighting, lasers and technical infrastructure. AFP Show caption: The sheer size and scale of Kanye West's stadium production …

West's concert follows a growing number of major shows in Abu Dhabi, including five consecutive nights of performances during Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, from Andrea Bocelli to Imagine Dragons. Mariah Carey's Christmas-themed concert at Etihad Arena on December 12, organised by Theory Eleven Entertainment, will follow.

Farr hopes these concerts will reinforce Abu Dhabi and the UAE's standing as go-to destinations for top international artists, despite a difficult year for the regional industry following the Iran war.

"Him wanting to heavily push and promote Abu Dhabi as the only Middle Eastern city he will come to is a strong statement that our market is safe to travel to and engage with. And I think the more promoters bring these shows here, the more it builds that confidence," he says.

"I think given the current position of our region, Kanye is probably the most stable partner. As an artist, he is fearless in what he wants to do and how he wants to do it."

"His team is extremely disciplined, super professional, well structured and very consistent in its approach."

West also has a longstanding relationship with the UAE, having performed twice in Abu Dhabi, during the 2010 Formula One weekend and at Etihad Live in 2013, when his show featured an iceberg-shaped stage and artificial snow. Beyond the stage, he recorded part of his 2024 album Vultures 1 in two villas on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah converted into makeshift studios.

Kanye West is touring on the back of his latest album, Bully, and will perform in Abu Dhabi on January 2. Getty Images Show caption: Kanye West is touring on the back of his latest album, Bully…

For the Zayed Sports City Stadium concert, Farr says the venue's elevated seating suits the spherical stage design, while a tunnel resembling those used by footballers entering the pitch will lead West to the centre of the globe.

"Given the shortage and the timeline, and of course knowing that this show requires perspective because it's an immersive show, meaning the more height perspective you have, the much nicer the show will be. So you need that kind of an overarching stadium feel," he says.

"It is an immersive circular show. The more perspective you have from the distance and height, the better you're gonna see the projections onto the globe, the laser shows, the fireworks shows, which are ample in the way that this show has been designed. So I don't think there will be any bad seat in the house."