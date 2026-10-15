Mariah Carey to bring Christmas hits to Abu Dhabi in December

Mariah Carey is returning to Abu Dhabi for a Christmas concert at the Etihad Arena on December 12.

The American singer will bring her Christmastime show to Yas Island, with a programme expected to include festive favourites such as All I Want For Christmas Is You, Santa Baby and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

Tickets for the Saturday concert are already on sale, with prices starting at Dh249.

The performance will mark Carey's second appearance in the capital this year, after her Saadiyat Nights concert in February. She also performed at the outdoor concert series in January 2024.

Carey has become closely associated with the festive season thanks to the enduring popularity of All I Want for Christmas Is You. Released in 1994 as part of her album Merry Christmas, the song has become an annual fixture on music charts around the world.

It reached No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its original release.

The five-time Grammy winner is among the best-selling recording artists of all time, with 19 No 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including We Belong Together, Fantasy and Hero.

Her coming concert also continues a long history of UAE performances. Carey previously appeared in Dubai in 2004, 2017 and 2019, with the latter concert taking place as part of celebrations marking one year before Expo 2020 Dubai.

Carey's concert joins a busy December calendar on Yas Island. Andrea Bocelli will perform at Etihad Arena on December 2, before the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 3 to 6. The weekend's after-race concerts will feature Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers and The Script.

Etihad Arena will also host a series of film concerts including Encanto on December 18, Frozen and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on December 19, and The Lion King on December 20.

Mariah Carey performs at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on December 12. Tickets start at Dh249 and are available through the venue's official website.