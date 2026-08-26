Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: The Chainsmokers and The Script to headline F1 race-day concert

The Chainsmokers and The Script will headline the race-day concert at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, performing separate sets at Etihad Live on December 6.

They will close the four-night after-race concert series following the Formula One season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

They join Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, who perform on December 3, and Imagine Dragons on December 5. The act for the remaining concert on December 4, will be announced soon.

The announcement follows confirmation that the race will go ahead as planned. Access to the concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

The Script arrive with a new album in tow. Their eighth studio record, The User’s Guide to Being Human, was released this month and features the single Man in the Arena.

The Script are among the acts announced for the Abu Dhabi F1 race-day concert on December 6. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The Script are among the acts announced for the Abu Dhabi F1…

Led by Danny O’Donoghue, The Script broke through with their self-titled debut album in 2008 and are known for songs including Breakeven, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Hall of Fame.

Their most recent UAE concert was at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in 2025, marking their first performance in the country since the death of guitarist and founding member Mark Sheehan in 2023. Before the show, O’Donoghue told The National that returning to the stage had taken on a different meaning.

“I’m not afraid to show my emotions or open up to the audience,” he said. “I believe our songs were there for people when they needed them, and now those people are here for us … it’s a beautiful moment.”

The Chainsmokers performing in New York City in July. Getty Images Show caption: The Chainsmokers performing in New York City in July. Getty …

The Chainsmokers have also released new music this year. Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall teamed up with Swedish singer Oaks for the five-track EP Love Is Kind, released in May and featuring Echo and Already Know.

The duo rose to prominence with #Selfie in 2014, before going on to score a string of hits including Roses, Don’t Let Me Down with Daya, Closer with Halsey, Paris and Something Just Like This with Coldplay.

They performed at White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai in 2022, four years after making their regional concert debut as headliners of the RedFestDXB music festival.

According to Ethara, last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracted a record 339,000 fans across four days, including 136,000 concertgoers across the after-race performances and official after-parties.