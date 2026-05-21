Imagine Dragons to headline 2026 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix concert

Pop-rock band Imagine Dragons will take the stage at this year’s Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series on Saturday, December 5, organisers have announced.

The US group will perform at Etihad Park as part of the four-night programme that runs alongside the race weekend, from December 3 to 6, at Yas Marina Circuit.

Access to the concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with further artists for the 2026 after-race concert series and official after-parties expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Imagine Dragons join previously announced acts Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, who will open the concert series on Thursday, December 3.

Known for hits including Believer, Radioactive, Demons and Thunder, Imagine Dragons have become one of the world’s biggest touring bands, regularly selling out arenas around the world.

Fronted by Dan Reynolds, the band first broke through with the 2012 single It’s Time before achieving worldwide success with Radioactive, which won a Grammy and became one of the best-selling rock songs in digital history.

The band sold out the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena in 2023. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

The band previously performed a sold-out gig at Etihad Arena in 2023, with The National reviewing the concert as “a luscious set list of hits spanning 10 years” after the group packed the 18,000-seat venue.

The band are also known for large-scale live productions featuring heavy percussion, crowd interaction and visually driven stage design.

David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara, says the band’s broad appeal and energetic performances made them a strong fit for the Yasalam after-race programme.

“Imagine Dragons are a fantastic fit for Yasalam. They are one of the biggest bands in the world with a huge fan base and a great catalogue of hits that appeal across generations,” he tells The National.

“We know that Imagine Dragons will deliver a joyful, high-energy, visually spectacular show that will become a special Yasalam moment fans will remember for years.”

According to Ethara, last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracted a record 339,000 fans across four days, including 136,000 concertgoers across the after-race performances and official after-parties.