Etihad Park renamed Etihad Live as Yas Island venue prepares for major revamp

Etihad Park, one of Abu Dhabi’s best-known outdoor entertainment venues, has been renamed Etihad Live as part of a new chapter for live events on Yas Island.

Ethara, which owns the venue, announced the new identity on Wednesday, saying it reflects the next phase in the development of the 42,000-capacity open-air site. A multimillion-dirham revamp is also planned for 2027, with upgrades expected to focus on infrastructure, hospitality, crowd movement, viewing areas and the wider audience experience.

The venue first opened in 2009 and has become one of the region’s most recognisable concert destinations. It has hosted major international artists including Madonna, Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses, The Weeknd, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Post Malone and Eminem, as well as large-scale events such as Creamfields, Ultra Music Festival and KCON.

It is also home to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, one of the busiest periods on Abu Dhabi’s events calendar.

“Etihad Live reflects the next phase of a venue that has been central to Abu Dhabi’s live entertainment growth for more than 17 years,” said David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara.

“As the demands of global touring continue to evolve, the venue has committed significant investment in strengthening the infrastructure, experience and operational capability required to bring more ambitious productions to the emirate.”

The new name is the latest identity change for the venue, which was previously known as du Arena before becoming Etihad Park in 2021. That earlier renaming formed part of a wider naming-rights partnership involving Etihad Airways and Flash Entertainment, which also included the 18,000-capacity Etihad Arena.

Ethara says Etihad Live will continue to support concerts, festivals, sporting events, corporate functions and community programming. The venue offers more than 22,000 square metres of flexible event space, with a performance area spanning 24 metres by 18 metres, plus premium and general admission areas, private suites, VIP hospitality zones and viewing platforms for people of determination.

This year’s programme includes the Offlimits festival, featuring the Jonas Brothers and Shakira, while Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons are scheduled to perform at the venue during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts.