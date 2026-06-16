Andrea Bocelli to perform during F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week

Andrea Bocelli will perform in Abu Dhabi during Formula One Grand Prix week as the first announced artist for Yasalam Classics, a new concert series.

The Italian tenor will bring his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Wednesday, December 2. He will be accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

The series is being launched as part of Yasalam presented by e& during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 race week. The series is produced by Ethara in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

Yasalam Classics will sit alongside the Grand Prix’s after-race concerts and official after-parties. This year’s entertainment line-up already includes Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons, with more artists to be announced.

Bocelli, 67, has sold more than 90 million records worldwide. His best-known songs include Con te Partiro, Time to Say Goodbye, Canto della Terra and Ave Maria. He has also performed at events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, including at the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 12.

Bocelli and singer Ejae at the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico. Reuters Info

His Abu Dhabi concert is part of a tour marking Romanza, the 1997 album that helped establish Bocelli internationally. The album includes several of his best-known recordings and remains one of the highest-selling Italian-language albums.

“Yasalam Classics is a significant addition to the star-studded Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entertainment programme, and Andrea Bocelli is the perfect artist to launch it,” said David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara. “His performance will bring a different dimension to race week and reflects our ambition to stage the biggest and most exciting entertainment event of the year.”

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders will have 24-hour pre-sale access before tickets go on general sale at 1pm on Wednesday, June 17. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and Etihad Arena.