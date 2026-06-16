Arab artists to perform across North America during World Cup 2026

After Elyanna and Nora Fatehi emerged as two of the highlights of the World Cup’s opening ceremonies, Arab music’s strong presence at the tournament is continuing beyond the official stages.

Arab artists are performing in North America as the 2026 football tournament moves through the US, Canada and Mexico. Some concerts are directly linked to the World Cup, while others are taking place in host cities and diaspora centres during the same period.

Here are several of the highlights.

Ahmed Saad

Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad is known for his powerful vocals and pop hits across the Arab world. Photo: Gamers8 Info

Ahmed Saad is touring North America in June with a concert series billed as The World Cup Run.

The Egyptian singer’s tour opened on June 11 in Silver Spring, Maryland, before shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Vancouver. He is to continue with concerts in San Francisco on June 26, Houston on June 27 and Tampa on June 28.

Saad is one of Egypt’s most popular contemporary singers, known for a mix of pop, shaabi and film songs.

The World Cup Run; various US and Canadian cities, until June 28

Wegz

Egyptian rapper Wegz is performing in Canada during his country's World Cup campaign. He is to perform at Mississauga Celebration Square on June 20 as part of the Discover Egypt Festival.

He is also scheduled for a show at Harbour Event & Convention Centre in Vancouver on June 22. The concert takes place the day after Egypt’s group stage match against New Zealand in the city.

Celebration Square, Mississauga, June 20; Harbour Event & Convention Centre, Vancouver, June 22

Dystinct

Moroccan-Belgian artist Dystinct has several North American dates booked during the World Cup’s opening weeks. His schedule includes Toronto on June 18, Boston on June 19, Costa Mesa on June 20 and Washington DC on June 21.

Dystinct’s music blends Arabic, Moroccan, French and pop influences.

Rebel, Toronto, June 18; Roadrunner, Boston, June 19; OC MENA Festival, Costa Mesa, June 20; Echostage, Washington DC, June 21

OC Mena Festival

Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf has had a successful career since winning Arab Idol in 2013. Reuters Info

OC Mena Festival takes place at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, California, from June 19 to 21. The event includes music, food, rides and family activities, with performances across the Pacific Amphitheatre and festival stage.

The line-up includes Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik, Palestinian-American singer Lana Lubany and comedians Nasser Al-Rayess and Saad Alessa on June 19; Dystinct, Egyptian artists Tul8te, Norhan and Bayou, and Sudanese-Dutch singer Gaidaa on June 20; and Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf, Palestinian rapper MC Abdul, Jordanian artists Dana Salah and Issam Alnajjar, and Libyan artist Bahjat on June 21.

The festival also lists a World Cup watch party among its attractions.

OC Fairgrounds, Costa Mesa, June 19 to 21

Majid Al Mohandis

Majid Al Mohandis is to perform in Texas this summer. Photo: Royal Commission of Alula Info

Majid Al Mohandis is scheduled to perform in Houston on June 25.

The Iraqi-Saudi singer is set for a concert at the General Assembly space at the George R Brown Convention Centre. The show takes place during the World Cup group stage, with the Texas metropolis among the tournament’s host cities.

General Assembly, George R Brown Convention Centre, Houston, June 25

Ibrahim Maalouf

French-Lebanese trumpeter and composer Ibrahim Maalouf is performing across the US during the World Cup. AFP Info

Ibrahim Maalouf has several North American dates during the World Cup.

The French-Lebanese trumpeter is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on June 19, San Francisco on June 20, Portland on June 22, Seattle on June 23, Toronto on June 27, Ottawa on June 28, New York on June 29 and Montreal on July 1.

Various US and Canadian cities, June 19 to July 1

Toronto Arabic Festival

The Toronto Arabic Festival runs from July 3 to 5 at Nathan Phillips Square.

The annual event focuses on Arabic music, food, art and culture, with performances and community programmes to be held in central Toronto.

Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, July 3 to 5