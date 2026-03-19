Hussain Al Jassmi and Ahmed Saad to headline Layali Al Eid concerts in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is set to mark Eid Al Fitr with a pair of high-profile concerts as Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi and Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad take to the stage for the Layali Al Eid programme at Space42 Arena.

Staged across two nights at the Al Raha Beach venue, the concerts form part of a calendar of activities and events taking place across the capital during the holiday period.

Al Jassmi will open the programme on March 21, followed by Saad on March 22, offering audiences a mix of Khaleeji and contemporary Arabic pop across the weekend.

One of the Arab world’s most recognisable voices, Emirati singer Al Jassmi has spent more than three decades building a catalogue that spans patriotic anthems, romantic ballads and pop hits.

Songs such as Boshret Kheir, Meshta'ak and Bel Bont El Areedh have made him a staple on regional playlists, while his live performances remain tied to national celebrations and major cultural events.

His global profile has also expanded. Al Jassmi became the first Arab artist to perform at the Vatican’s annual Christmas concert in 2018, taking to the stage at the Concerto di Natale in Vatican City. The long-running event, which supports charitable causes, has featured leading Italian and international performers.

Reflecting on the invitation, Al Jassmi said he was “honoured”, adding that his work seeks to promote “tolerance and peaceful coexistence”, in line with the UAE’s cultural outlook.

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Known for his ability to connect with audiences across generations, Al Jassmi is expected to set the tone for the two-day programme with his opening night set.

The following evening sees Saad take the stage, bringing a different sonic palette shaped by modern Arabic pop and emotionally driven lyrics.

The Egyptian singer has built strong momentum in recent years with chart-topping tracks including El Youm El Helw Dah, Ya Layaly and Maksarat. His latest release, Zai Zaman, continues to gain traction across streaming platforms in 2026.

Saad’s performance adds a contemporary edge to the line-up, broadening the appeal of the programme to younger audiences while maintaining its focus on widely recognisable Arabic hits.