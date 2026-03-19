Homegrown UAE brands to shop at for Eid Al Fitr and Mother's Day gifts

This year, Eid Al Fitr and UAE Mother’s Day align in a rare and serendipitous harmony. The holiday is expected to begin on Friday, March 20, followed by Mother's Day on Saturday.

For many households, this promises a weekend of layered celebration, with visits and food surrounded by loved ones. It also brings a unique conundrum of needing to buy more gifts on the one weekend.

Consider it an opportunity to look closer to home and the UAE's quietly flourishing independent designers. Now, more than ever, our support is welcome and meaningful.

Oka Ceramics

Handmade gahwa cups by Mitra Moser; Dh520 for five. Photo: Oka Ceramics Info

A lovely way to celebrate Eid is to share gahwa (coffee) with friends and family, and what better way to savour the moment than by sipping from locally made cups.

Made in the UAE by ceramicist Mitra Moser and sold at Oka Ceramics, these delicate cups come in sets of five, for Dh520. Handmade and skilfully glazed, they make for a thoughtful, timeless gift.

Oka Ceramics, Al Quoz, Dubai; 04 298 8939

Innara

Oud candle in a reusable jar made from construction waste; Dh55. Photo: Innara Info

Local brand Innara sells handmade candles in jars made from recycled construction waste. Using vegan soy wax, which is free from chemicals found in petrol-based wax, the jars are made from concrete, now turned into chic homeware.

Even the tags are made using recycled paper, dyed with vegetable colouring. Once the candle is finished, the jar is reusable.

Scents are inspired by the region – such as Hatta honey or oud. Prices start at Dh55.

Innara, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai; 052 870 7758

Selomenika

Fan-shaped Story to Carry clutch in mother-of-pearl; Dh1,599. Photo: Selomenika Info

The Dubai brand creates “wearable art” in the form of avant-garde bags and clutches in unusual materials. These include resin, wood, quartz, beads and mother-of-pearl.

The fan-shaped A Story to Carry clutch is such an example, being carefully pieced together from slices of mother of pearl in two shades of pearlescent white or natural blue-green. Both are priced at Dh1,599.

www.selomenika.com

Lumena Maison

Secrets of the Emirati Dhow pocket square; Dh200. Photo: Lumena Maison Info

Using pure silk printed in vibrant patterns and colours, this home-grown brand specialises in eye-catching pieces, such as floaty kimonos inspired by the Burj Al Arab and shawls named for Abu Dhabi.

For the man in your life, there is the Secrets of the Emirati Dhow silk pocket square. Costing Dh200, it comes in a variety of colour options, but we think the black and ivory version will match almost every wardrobe.

lumenamaison.com

The Vintage Tearoom

If your mother loves Victoriana, then The Vintage Tearoom is the place for you. This UAE company sources vintage plates, tea cups, teapots, cake plates and serving trays. Prices start at Dh65 for a silver-plated cake slicer, while we love the 1930s three-piece tea set for Dh325.

As well as selling online, it also has a regular pop-up at Ripe Market in Dubai.

vintagetearoomuae.com

Minimalist

Camel leather wallet; from Dh749. Photo: Minimalist Info

Minimalist designs and makes all its pieces in the UAE, and offers watches with Arabic dials, women's bags and plenty of jewellery.

One eye-catching piece is the men's wallet made from camel leather. Naturally scratch-resistant, camel leather is famously hardy and will outlast even the toughest cow hide. In black and tan, and with plenty of inside pockets for cards, this understated wallet is decorated with the Minimalist monogram embossed into the skin.

At the time of writing it was on sale, down to Dh749.

Stores across the UAE in Mirdif City Centre, Dubai; Zahia City Centre, Sharjah; Bawabat Al Sharq Mall and Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi; and Jimi Mall, Al Ain; minimalist.ae

Swiss Arabian

Rose and Patchouli eau de parfum; Dh120 for 100ml. Photo: Swiss Arabian Info

Since 1974, Swiss Arabian has blended the best of Yemini perfume know-how with European skills.

Today, it is known for its scents, perfume oils and incense, making it a go-to for gift ideas. The Rose and Patchouli perfume (Dh120 for 100ml), for example, is a fresh, daytime scent that opens with zesty mandarin and lime, followed by the summery mix of peach, rose and blackcurrants, before drying down to sensual cedar and sandalwood.

UAE-wide; 800 6177

Chaclet

Chocolate trays; from Dh280. Photo: Chaclet Info

Chaclet is an Emirati chocolatier, handmaking delicious ice-cream bites, chocolate-dipped dates, sesame pralines and saffron ganache: in short, everything chocolate-related we can imagine. These are available in Eid boxes, trays and hampers, with date trays starting at Dh280 and going up to Dh2,450, and small round boxes priced at Dh80.

www.order.chaclet.ae

Lulwa

Bushok ring (Dh239) and bracelet (Dh329). Photo: Lulwa Info

Taking its inspiration from the sea, this Emirati brand creates jewellery and bags infused with Arabic culture. The Bushok ring and bracelet, for example, are gold-plated and decorated with bold architectural shapes that resemble door bolts.

Created to be pocket-friendly, the rings costs Dh239, the bracelet is Dh329 and matching earrings are Dh239.

www.lulwa.ae

House of Habanero

Hot sauces and pastes; from Dh25. Photo: House of Habanero Info

Dubai's House of Habanero is a one-stop shop for spice lovers, selling sauces, honeys, chilli crunch, oils, snacks, seasoning and condiments. With a store in Alserkal Avenue and an online shop, it makes perfect gifts for a foodie in your life.

The products are sourced from independent producers around the world, with a focus on sauces made in the UAE. Individual jars and bottles start from Dh30, and you can bundle them together into gift sets per spice tolerance.

Our favourites include Curious Elephant Chinese Chilli Oil (Dh40), Pampa Spicy & Garlicky Chilli Garlic Oil (Dh30) and the super-spicy Gator Pepper X Hot Sauce (Dh75).

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai; houseofhabanero.ae