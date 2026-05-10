Best Arabic songs of 2026, by artists from Siilawy to Cheba Warda

We are nearly halfway through the year and regional artists have already delivered a colourful and eclectic run of releases spanning pop, hip-hop, rai, indie and electronic sounds, from countries including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and the Levant region.

Presented chronologically, here are some of the standout Arabic songs released so far this year.

This list will continue to be updated throughout the year as new releases arrive.

1. 3achernakom by Mehdi Mozayine (January 9)

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Mozayine taps into everyday Moroccan darija vernacular on 3achernakom, a melodic pop track that, while charming, is also laced with bitterness in its story of frayed friendships and personal reckoning.

2. Amir Al Bihar by Balti (January 10)

Tunisian rap veteran Balti takes on the migration crisis with Amir Al Bihar, painting stark images of young people pushed towards dangerous sea crossings over sombre violin and brooding delivery. One of the more socially charged releases of the year.

3. Meen by Ismaeil Tamr (January 10)

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Syrian singer Ismaeil Tamr keeps Meen deliberately spare, delivering a brooding stripped-back ballad about longing and spurned chances.

4. Koto Moto by Saleem Salem (January 12)

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Fast becoming a viral sensation, and it is easy to hear why. Iraqi singer Saleem Salem delivers a catchy, repetitive chorus built for TikTok dance memes in this vibrant track about enjoying the good life.

5. Mazyouna by Maher Jah (January 14)

Lebanese singer Maher Jah stays firmly in the classic Arabic love-song tradition in this ballad comparing a lover’s face to the moon and her eyes to a cloudless, starlit sky. The warm delivery and polished arrangement give the track the feel of a ready-made Valentine’s Day special.

6. Dhab Khaless by Koast (January 16)

From the EP 1609, Dhab Khaless channels the swagger of New York’s 1990s ballroom scene, running it through house rhythms and hip-hop attitude. The pulsing beats and sultry vocals keep it current and cool.

7. Ta3al by Dystinct (January 16)

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Moroccan-Belgian pop star Dystinct keeps his multilingual formula tight on Ta3al, a flirtatious track with the kind of swagger that has made him one of the region’s burgeoning stars.

8. 3enaya by Shams (February 1)

Shams revisits the emotional palette of late-2000s Arabic pop on 3enaya, layering crisp synth percussion and subtle tabla beneath shimmering violin. The cooing vocals underline the lyrical exploration of the aftermath of heartbreak.

9. Dawaween by Shbash and Rknddn (February 13)

Jordanian rapper Shbash and Palestinian artist Rknddn trade clipped verses over dark basslines and sliding 808s on Dawaween, a tense drill track where the dense production mirrors lyrics shaped by paranoia and urban pressure.

10. Mesh Adra by Angham (March 20)

Egyptian singer Angham returns to familiar ballad territory on Mesh Adra. This is another polished work by the artist, with lyrics tracing the ache of not being able to continue.

Through the title refrain, Angham sounds passionate without falling into histrionics, which makes the song feel more heartrending.

11. Nmout w Naarf Ki Rak Nawini by Cheba Warda and Yousri Oscar (March 24)

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Veteran singer Cheba Warda and Yousri Oscar's new song features elements of Algeria’s rai music: percolating beats and a snappy, almost conversational delivery.

On Nmout w Naarf Ki Rak Nawini, which translates to “I’d die to know what you are planning”, sly lyrics are undercut by the sheer joy of the production.

12. Barhouch by Adlene (March 26)

Adlene’s Barhouch comes from the rougher edge of Algerian pop, using rai percussion, trap and hip-hop textures, as well as a jagged melody in a track made for clubs and cars.

13. Keda by Inkonnu and Marwan Moussa (March 27)

Moroccan rapper Inkonnu collaborates with Egypt’s Marwan Moussa on Keda, a high-tempo self-affirmation anthem. Built around the titular phrase “I’m like this”, the song has both artists trading confident verses.

15. Nassaba by Siilawy (April 17)

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Siilawy sharpens his wounded romantic style on Nassaba, a Levantine pop song that frames betrayal as an accusation.

It is all about the clarinet line weaving through the track, as the Jordanian-Palestinian singer speaks with the growing pains and emotional openness that made him a star with younger listeners.

16. Mesh 7atigi by Cheen and Sintax (April 29)

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Cheen and Sintax release something resembling an Egyptian answer to Evanescence on Mesh 7atigi, with restrained, almost operatic vocals turning into guttural metal lines.

Stern riffs, distorted bass and electronic touches give the track its force.

17. Ellela by Kordofani featuring Monzer Ramadan (April 30)

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Burgeoning Sudanese artist Kordofani delivers on his promise with Ellela, an ebullient summer jam blending sunny Sudanese melodies with an old-school hip-hop flow.

Monzer Ramadan’s vocals lift the chorus, making it a gentle bridge between memory, rap and Sudanese pop warmth.

18. Bossa by Zeid Hamdan (May 4)

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Lebanese indie music pioneer Zeid Hamdan’s Bossa shows his gift for quirky, agitated arrangements and a keen poetic eye in a song that looks at the difference between romance and emotional intimacy.