Celebrated Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi announces wedding

Singer and musician Hussain Al Jassmi is a married man. The celebrated Emirati personality, one of the most well-known voices in the Arab world, made the announcement on social media.

"God has blessed me. With the grace of God, I have married, in the presence of my family and loved ones," Al Jassmi posted on Twitter on Monday.

أكرمني الله وزان بيتي بالبركة والبهجة، وانتشت أجواؤنا عطر السرور ولله الحمد 🤲🏻🤍



بتوفيق رب العالمين عقدت قراني اليوم بشهادة وحضور ومباركة المعازيب والأهل والأحبة — Aljassmi حسين الجسمي (@7sainaljassmi) December 12, 2022

The intimate ceremony was also attended by members of the UAE's royal families. His wife's name has not been publicly announced yet.

Al Jassmi's manager Mayar Abbas also shared pictures of himself with the singer, as well as photos of the royal guests at the wedding.

"My brother and companion on the journey, your happiness on your wedding day is happiness for all. May God give you grace and joy," Abbas posted.

Born in Khorfakkan in 1979, Al Jassmi is one of the Middle East’s top-selling artists.

He was popular as a judge during the third season of The X Factor Arabia, and serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, as well as the Ambassador of Creativity and Ambassador for Arab Culture in the UAE.

In 2016, he became the first Emirati — and the first Arab — to perform at Dubai Opera. He also made history in 2018 by becoming the first Arab artist to perform at the Vatican's annual Christmas concert.

Last year, Al Jassmi featured in the official anthem for Expo 2020 Dubai called This is Our Time, along with fellow Emirati and rising talent Almas and Lebanese singer Mayssa Karaa.

Produced by Canadian Grammy Award winner Greg Wells, who was behind the 2019 Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi official song Right Where I Am Supposed To Be, the Expo's anthem is a lush and dramatic track, which captured the multicultural flavour of the event.

Al Jassmi is adept at fusing musical genres — elements from traditional Arab pop, 1990s R&B and even acid jazz are all present on his first three albums — and seamlessly shifting from singing in his native Emirati dialect to Egyptian, Moroccan rai and English.

In an earlier interview with The National, he called himself "an artist carrying a message, delivered by his voice, directed towards the Arab audience everywhere in the world".

"That message has helped in creating and spreading this musical genre of Khaleeji music and Arabic fusion music. I thank God for the love and appreciation of the audience that has always stuck by me and encouraged me to keep doing better," he said.