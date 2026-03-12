President Sheikh Mohamed's poem set to music to honour UAE military defending country

The UAE National Orchestra has released a musical tribute honouring those defending the country amid the continuing regional conflict.

The composition, titled Men, by God, Truly Men, sets the poem Rijal Wallah Rijal by President Sheikh Mohamed to music. The piece was released on Wednesday alongside a video of the orchestra and choir performing the work.

The orchestral arrangement was originally composed by Mohammed Al Ahmed and later orchestrated by composer and arranger Ahmed El-Mougy, who expanded the piece into a full orchestral interpretation.

The performance begins with a choral passage before the full orchestra gradually joins, building into a symphonic arrangement that blends traditional rhythmic phrasing with a contemporary structure. Soprano voices enter in the final section.

Ahmed Farag, conductor of the tribute, tells The National: “When we began rehearsing this piece, there was a strong sense of purpose in the room. Every musician understood that we were performing something that carries deep meaning for the country.

"The music brings together rich textures and rhythms, blending traditional phrasing with vibrant orchestral colour as the orchestra and choir perform as one. As the composition unfolds, the sound expands and deepens.

"In the final moments, the soprano voices introduce a reflective and resonant layer, bringing the piece to a powerful close. It becomes a musical expression of respect and gratitude.”

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State and chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, said the poem reflects the role of those who protect the country.

“The poem Rijal Wallah Rijal reflects the courage, dedication and service of those who protect the UAE and its people,” she said. “Through this musical tribute, the UAE National Orchestra expresses the nation’s gratitude and reminds us of the powerful role culture plays in reflecting our shared values and national spirit.”

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, managing director of the UAE National Orchestra, said the performance honours those who safeguard the UAE. Photo: UAE National Orchestra Info

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, managing director of the orchestra, noted the performance was intended to respond to the current moment.

“The UAE National Orchestra carries a responsibility to reflect the voice of the nation through music,” she said. “In moments like these, that mission becomes especially important. With this performance, we honour those who safeguard the UAE and offer a tribute that reflects the pride, resilience and unity of our country.”

The orchestra brings together musicians and choir members from a range of backgrounds and draws on Emirati musical traditions alongside orchestral arrangements.