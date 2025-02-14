Review: Gadwal El Darb finds Wegz at his most direct and self-assured

What does an EP represent in today’s music landscape? Is it a statement of intent, a sign of evolution, or simply a bridge – a testing ground for new sonic directions? For Egyptian rapper <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/27/fifi-abdo-wegz-ana/" target="_blank">Wegz</a>, who has released a steady flow of singles to become one of the Arab world’s most-streamed artists, his debut EP <i>Gadwal El Darb</i> marks a welcome shift. After years of crafting tightly executed standalone tracks, this release offers a broader canvas – a challenge that, for the most part, pays off. This success stems from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/07/16/wegz-review-egyptian-rapper-is-ready-to-take-on-world-after-spectacular-dubai-show/" target="_blank">Wegz </a>embracing the opportunity to explore the sounds he has been gravitating towards. The percolating, distorted beats showcased in last year’s singles <i>Ana</i> and <i>Tnkr</i> – the latter featured on the EP – are given full rein here, resulting in his most assertive set of songs to date. The flows are sharper, the bass hits harder, and the hooks feel more expansive. “I'm at a stage in life where I don’t care if I’m misunderstood,” says <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/09/22/egyptian-rapper-wegz-to-debut-new-single-during-online-concert/" target="_blank">Wegz </a>in a media statement announcing the release. “A 12-year-old will understand these bars, and that is intentional.” It’s also the most combative Wegz has sounded, taking aim at the “fakes” in the music industry and fellow artists more enamoured with clout than craft. Laced with a nostalgic vocal loop and shuddering bass, <i>Superhero</i> finds Wegz delivering a candid reflection on staying true to himself in the digital age of celebrity. <i>MVP</i> picks up that thread, asserting his dominance as he calls out disingenuous industry figures. “You’ll find that everyone has something to say, everyone is full of it,” he muses, before dismissing critics who see his pop-shaabi sound as less refined: “You are not one of us – you’re ashamed to sing shaabi.” <i>RLVNT</i>, set against an ominous, nocturnal backdrop, tempers frustration with smooth flow. Here, Wegz critiques peers who followed in his wake, highlighting their reliance on commercial deals – “What the sponsors spent would've been better saved”– and their relentless pursuit of fame: “As long as you’re desperate for fame, you’ll never reach it.” It all underscores why <i>Gadwal El Darb</i> is best experienced in one brisk, 14-minute sitting. More than just a collection of tracks, it’s an early-career reckoning – an introspective look at the path Wegz has travelled so far while firmly cementing his command over his craft.