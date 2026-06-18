UAE bans under-15s from using social media

Children under the age of 15 are not allowed to use social media, the UAE Cabinet has ruled.

Anyone below this age is prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts on social media platforms, state news agency Wam reported.

They are also prohibited from accessing the full features of such platforms, including social interaction, publishing, commenting, sharing, joining public groups, open channels, or any large-scale interactive spaces.

The cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, made the ruling in order to "establish an advanced model for child protection in the digital space, reinforcing the national digital safety framework in line with the rapid evolution of technology use, and striking a balance between enabling responsible use of modern technologies and ensuring the highest standards of child protection".

The resolution is applicable to all social media platforms that enable users to create accounts or personal profiles, engage in social interaction, publish or share content, or that rely on algorithmic systems to display, rank, or recommend content, whether free or paid.

It applies to all platforms whose services are available within the UAE or are directed at users in the country, Wam stated.