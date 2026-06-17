Children on social media are not users to be monetised

The era of largely unrestricted social media access for minors is drawing to a close, and the UK may have just accelerated that reckoning.

The British government’s decision to ban social media access for under-16s, alongside restrictions on AI “romantic companion” chatbots for under-18s, may prove to be one of the most consequential media policy shifts of the decade. What began as a bold experiment in Australia has rapidly evolved into something far more significant: a global regulatory movement reframing social media not merely as a free-expression question, but as a child safety and public health imperative.

Play 00:36 Spain to ban social media access for children under 16, country's PM tells World Governments Summit in Dubai

From Indonesia and Malaysia to Spain, France, and the broader EU, governments are moving with unusual speed, and unusual consensus. What is interesting is not the debate itself. Concerns around algorithmic addiction, cyberbullying, adolescent anxiety and exposure to harmful content have circulated in policy circles for the better part of a decade.

What is striking is the velocity with which those conversations are now translating into law. The harder challenge, however, is enforcement.

Can platforms reliably verify age at scale? Will VPNs and alternative applications simply route teenagers around the rules? Could blunt restrictions inadvertently push young users toward less regulated, more dangerous corners of the internet?

Australia’s early implementation experience suggests the answers are neither obvious nor reassuring. Nevertheless, the direction of travel appears increasingly difficult to reverse. And beneath the regulatory mechanics lies a more fundamental question, one that transcends legislation, platform architecture or geopolitical alignment.

Quote From Indonesia and Malaysia to Spain, France, and the broader EU, governments are moving with unusual speed, and unusual consensus

Every generation inherits a world it did not design. What distinguishes responsible societies is their willingness to interrogate whether that inheritance is fair. For the generation now coming of age, the digital environment they were handed – engineered for engagement, optimised for compulsion and indifferent to developmental harm – was not designed with their well-being in mind. It was designed for scale.

The emerging consensus among governments, however imperfect its execution, reflects a belated recognition of that failure.

Whether or not the world ultimately follows the UK’s lead, the more consequential shift may already be under way – a growing conviction that children are not users to be monetised, but hearts and minds to be protected. That is not a regulatory position. It is a moral and ethical one, and it may prove far harder to walk back than any law.