UAE Cyber Security Council warns of online hacking surge linked to remote work

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The UAE Cybersecurity Council has urged people working from home to be the "first line of defence" against a growing hacking threat.

The authority said a rise in remote working had fuelled a spike in attacks from cyber criminals targeting unsecured home routers, putting the data of employees, institutions and businesses at risk.

The council said remote work-related cyber incidents had increased by 40 per cent over recent years as hackers set their sights on exploiting vulnerabilities in unsecured home networks.

The cyber council said more than one in three cyber attacks are now aimed at home routers and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to infiltrate private communications or steal credentials.

"Beyond technical damage, these incidents cause financial loss and data leaks, with ransomware remains a growing threat that disrupts productivity without guaranteeing data recovery," the council said, in remarks shared with state news agency Wam.

Key steps to take

The council said people could limit the risk of online breaches by updating antivirus software regularly, using secure, approved VPNs and exercise caution when using video conferencing platforms.

"Ultimately, the human element remains the first line of defence; individual awareness and the immediate reporting of phishing attempts are essential to strengthening national cybersecurity and protecting sensitive digital systems," the authority said.

In August 2025, the council said there had been more than 12,000 recorded breaches of Wi-Fi networks in the country since the beginning of the year.

The figure is about 35 per cent of the total number of cyber attacks in the UAE in 2025, and experts have warned of the serious risks posed by using non-trusted Wi-Fi networks.

Hackers and intruders are attacking users through these networks, the council said. Hackers have become effective traps for stealing passwords, banking details and personal information.

Rise of remote work

Remote work has expanded significantly around the world in recent years, initially prompted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While businesses gradually returned to offices as the spread of the virus was brought under control, the impact of the switch to home working and the adoption of new technologies is still being felt years later.

Many companies in the UAE and globally continue to provide remote working options to allow greater flexibility to their employees.

The government has previously directed workplaces and the education to move to remote practices as a temporary measure during bouts of bad weather.

The UAE also recommended that the private sector permit staff to work from home for two days at the start of the Iran conflict.

Public and private schools and universities are currently embarking on their longest period of distance learning since Covid-19.

More than a million learners will study from home for at least the two weeks as a safety measure due to the continued air strikes from Iran. The extension of distance learning is to be reviewed on a weekly basis by authorities.

Flexible remote work arrangements were also announced for employees working for the federal government who are caregivers for their children, including fathers or mothers whose job roles meet the approved requirements for remote work.