Remote learning extended for next two weeks across the UAE as attacks from Iran continue

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Remote learning has been extended for another two weeks across the UAE as the nation continues to contend with missile and drone strikes from Iran.

A statement was released early on Tuesday morning confirming the extension of remote learning across the country.

The announcement represents the latest move by authorities in the UAE to continue to provide education for students and pupils despite the disruption caused by the attacks from Iran.

The measure applies to students as well as teaching and administrative staff across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide, state news agency Wam reported.

The situation will then be reviewed weekly with updates being communicated through official channels by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research also announced the continuation of distance learning for students for another two weeks at all higher education institutions in the UAE.

Private educational institutions, including schools, nurseries, and higher education institutions, have also been allowed to submit requests to return to in-person learning when needed, reported Wam.

Flexible remote work arrangements were also announced for employees working for the federal government who are caregivers for their children, including fathers or mothers whose job roles meet the approved requirements for remote work, the state news agency added.

The government had previously mandated all schools and universities to shift to remote learning at the beginning of March in light of hostile regional developments.

Then UAE school pupils and university students will begin this year's spring holiday on Monday, March 9, one week earlier than scheduled.

Then the decision was made for schools and universities to begin the spring holiday on March 9, one week earlier than expected.

The two-week break concludes on Sunday, March 22, having been scheduled to initially begin on March 16.

The directive applied to all pupils, students and staff at public and private schools and universities across the country.